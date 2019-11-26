Everything seemed to go Beaver Dam's way during Tuesday’s non-conference game against Ashwaubenon at the Beaver Dam Family Center.
The puck bounced the Golden Beavers’ way a number of times as they defeated the Jaguars 7-2.
And to top it off, Beaver Dam’s Ben Cremers, Daniel Smolen and Ian Conlin had two goals apiece to lead the way.
“It’s something really good to see this season,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said. “It’s something I thought would happen, but you really don’t know how it’s going to work out until you get into a game situation.
“We have a lot of really good goal scorers in our top two lines, and it’s nice to see them spread the love a little bit.”
The first goal happened when Dalton Jones poked the puck away from an Ashwaubenon player and was off to the races. He slid the puck between goalie Lincoln Simon’s legs just 6 minutes, 9 seconds into the game for a shorthanded goal.
“It’s something we’ve been working on this whole preseason,” Matamoros said. “It’s a little different than last year -- it’s trying to create turnovers, put pressure on the five-on-five and even on the penalty kill.
“It was a great way to start the season -- with a shorty -- and that was his first high school goal. It’s pretty exciting.”
Matamoros said the Jaguars are a “very fast, very physical and well coached team” so he was excited to see his team get off to such a fast start.
“They play a similar style to what we want to play,” Matamoros said.
Not only that, but starting goalie Noah Banes -- who was making his first varsity start between the pipes -- finished with 25 saves for the Golden Beavers.
“He stepped up to the occasion,” Matamoros said. “I talked to him yesterday, that I still remember my first start when I was a sophomore in high school (for Waupun). I beat Neenah 6-5 and for him to show up tonight the way he did (was great). He got pounded late in the third period when we were trying to get more guys some ice time and he made really big stops.”
Teig Driessen tied the game up for the Jaguars at 8:40 into the first period on shorthanded goal. However, just 26 seconds later, Smolen -- who also had an assist -- scored off an assist from Cremers and Riley VanderHoeven to help the Golden Beavers regain the lead at 2-1.
Cremers and VanderHoeven weren’t done lighting up the scoreboard for Beaver Dam either. Cremers finished with two goals and three assists while VanderHoeven finished with three assists on the night.
“Me and him play well together,” Cremers said of VanderHoeven. “I love playing with him. He’s like a brother to me and I love being on the ice with him.”
VanderHoeven found Cremers for a breakaway goal 4:50 into the second period to take a 3-1 lead.
Cremers also assisted Conlin for a goal when he backhanded a shot past Simon’s glove for a 4-1 lead at 7:32 into the second period.
Cremers scored his second goal of the night off assists from VanderHoeven and Gavin Hearley at 9:35 into the second period to take a 5-1 lead.
Smolen made it 6-1 just 1:29 into the third period and Conlin score his second goal of the night 7 minutes late to make it 7-2.
Ashwaubenon did get a second goal past Banes at 11:06 into the third to make it 7-2, but it was when there was a lot of traffic.
Regardless, Cremers said the team was happy to have him in front of the net.
“Noah Banes played a really good game tonight.” Cremers said. “We all believed in him and we knew he could do it.
“He kept us in it.”
