BOYS HOCKEY: Too many penalties, poor penalty kill dooms Beaver Dam, season ends with 7-3 loss to Appleton Unite

The Golden Beavers had success in the penalty kill during the regular season, but in the second period against Appleton, Davis and the Beaver Dam defense gave up three straight goals after giving one up to start the period.

“It’s like anything else, you have your good days and you have your bad days,” said Kraft, whose team had 10 penalties for 22 minutes, and one ejection. “Today, the penalty kill was not working very well, if at all. Four power-play goals, that’s not very good penalty killing. That’s putting a lot of pressure on your goalie. That’s putting a lot of pressure on your team defense.”

The first one came at 9:04 into the second, when Max Thomas found Brendan Lemery for a goal. Then Josh Christofferson found Samuel West for a goal 1:25 later. Finally, with 46 seconds left in the period, Max Thomas served Ryder Hill for a goal that stretched the lead to 5-1 before the second intermission.

“Quite honestly, we took too many penalties,” Kraft said. “We put a lot of pressure on him to make saves that he really shouldn’t of had to make.”

Beaver Dam quickly scored twice in the first four minutes of the third to cut the deficit to 5-3. Beaver Dam’s Ian Conlin scored 56 seconds in before Wesley Biel found the back of the net at 3:55.