BOYS HOCKEY: Too many penalties, poor penalty kill dooms Beaver Dam, season ends with 7-3 loss to Appleton Unite

The second period was eighth-seeded Beaver Dam’s downfall in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal boy hockey game against No. 9 Appleton United.
The Golden Beavers gave up five goals, and — try as they might — just couldn’t catch up in the third period, losing 7-3 to United.
“The wheels came off and we just couldn’t seem to get them back on,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “That’s a tough one. You go into the end of the first period up 1-0 and you think you’re playing well, and you have a good game plan, and then they piled them on. They really did.”
Beaver Dam had all the momentum in the first period. With 1 minute, 14 seconds left, Connor Strasser found Gavin Hearley for a one-timer to make it 1-0.
“It was big,” Kraft said of Hearley’s goal. “It was tight. The shots were 11-11 and 12-12 in the first period. We got one past their goalie and we were riding high. We came back in the second period and I don’t know if they really made any adjustments. To me, it looked like they played the same way. It just came down to power plays.”
But after the first intermission, the United came out with a flurry of shots on Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis, eventually finding the back of the net twice in the first three minutes. Ethan Christofferson scored first on a power-play goal at 1:08 and Josh Christofferson scored at 2:57 to give the United a 2-1 lead.
The Golden Beavers had success in the penalty kill during the regular season, but in the second period against Appleton, Davis and the Beaver Dam defense gave up three straight goals after giving one up to start the period.
“It’s like anything else, you have your good days and you have your bad days,” said Kraft, whose team had 10 penalties for 22 minutes, and one ejection. “Today, the penalty kill was not working very well, if at all. Four power-play goals, that’s not very good penalty killing. That’s putting a lot of pressure on your goalie. That’s putting a lot of pressure on your team defense.”
The first one came at 9:04 into the second, when Max Thomas found Brendan Lemery for a goal. Then Josh Christofferson found Samuel West for a goal 1:25 later. Finally, with 46 seconds left in the period, Max Thomas served Ryder Hill for a goal that stretched the lead to 5-1 before the second intermission.
“Quite honestly, we took too many penalties,” Kraft said. “We put a lot of pressure on him to make saves that he really shouldn’t of had to make.”
Beaver Dam quickly scored twice in the first four minutes of the third to cut the deficit to 5-3. Beaver Dam’s Ian Conlin scored 56 seconds in before Wesley Biel found the back of the net at 3:55.
“Our game plan was to start trying to chip away at it,” Kraft said. “We know we can’t get them all at the same time. We were trying to stretch out a little bit and look for some breakaways. We converted those early in the third period, which was setting us up for pulling the goalie or whatever else we were going to try at the end to tie it up and take it to overtime.”
By that time, it was too little too late. Josh Christofferson found Ethan Christofferson for another goal at 4:58 and West found Tyler Heil for an empty-net goal at 14:19.
Even with the outcome of Tuesday’s game, Kraft, who’s in his first season as the Beaver Dam head coach, was proud of what his team accomplished.
“The effort this team gives, not just the seniors, the whole group has been outstanding,” he said. “The hard part about the playoffs is the finality of it. You lose and then your season is over. For certain kids, hockey has been the most important thing since they were 5 years old and now they’re going to move on and hopefully find other things in their life that bring them some value and joy.”
APPLETON UNITED 7, BEAVER DAM 3
Appleton United 0 4 3 - 7
Beaver Dam 1 0 2 - 3
First period: BD – Gavin Hearley (Connor Strasser), 15:46.
Second period: AU – Ethan Christofferson (Josh Christofferson, Trevor Tomoda), 1:08, pp. AU – Josh Christofferson (Eric Engebos, Cameron Dahl), 2:57. AU – Brendan Lemery (Max Thomas, Samuel West), 9:04, pp. AU – Samuel West (Josh Christofferson), 10:31, pp. AU – Ryder Hill (Max Thomas, Samuel West), 16:14.
Third period: BD – Ian Conlin (Gavin Hearley, Quenton Schroeder), :56. BD – Wesley Biel (Connor Strasser), 3:55. AU – Ethan Christofferson (Josh Christofferson), 4:58. AU – Tyler Heil (Samuel West),