BOYS HOCKEY: Tradition for Waupun has led to brilliant 2019-2020 season

Jason Buchholz said he had an inkling the Warriors would have a better season than last year’s team that finished 6-15-2 overall and near the bottom of the Badgerland Conference standings at 2-4-1 before bowing out of the postseason in the second round.

“It’s probably better than I anticipated at the beginning of the year,” Jason Buchholz said. “Just knowing the numbers and our depth and looking at what we had, I knew we had talented players. The guys that came back from last year were guys that were going to score goals, but I didn’t know how we would be able to play in the big games against some of the teams that run three lines and we only have two lines and that’s it.”

The Warriors were also two-deep in line rotations a year ago, but fatigue then was a bigger mental hurdle to overcome than it has been this season.

“We got tired and you could see it on the ice,” Jason Buchholz said. “Guys didn’t give it their all. Then they didn’t get the much needed rest when they did come off. This year, guys aren’t stopping on the ice. They’re playing through the whole shift. They’re getting off and making sure they get that rest.”