BOYS HOCKEY: VanderHoeven's record-setting night helps Beaver Dam beat Baraboo/Portage on Senior Night

VanderHoeven’s lone goal of the night was unassisted from the slot with 5 minutes, 34 seconds gone by in the third — and in fact, he didn’t even think he truly deserved it.

“It should have never went in,” he said. “I was looking to get (another) assist actually — I was looking to knock it in close. There was a guy right behind (the goalie) and I was looking for it, but the guy dove right at the last second and it trickled in.”

That made it 3-1, and 43 seconds later VandeHoeven got his third point of the night on a nifty assist to Ben Cremers. With the puck sliding toward the neutral zone, VanderHoeven was able to get his stick on it to keep his team in the offensive zone and then got off a backhanded no-look pass stick-to-stick to Ian Conlin in the slot, setting up Conlin one-on-one against Thunderbirds’ goalie Dane Hinz.

And Conlin delivered with a blocker-side goal that made it 4-1, all but sealing Baraboo/Portage’s fate.