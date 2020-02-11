BOYS HOCKEY: VanderHoeven's record-setting night helps Beaver Dam beat Baraboo/Portage on Senior Night

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Beaver Dam’s prep boys hockey team tried and tried and tried to put the puck in the net over the first 32-plus minutes Tuesday night against Baraboo/Portage, but either because of bad luck or bad execution, success was nowhere to be found.
Then Dalton Jones scored on assists by Riley VanderHoeven and Ben Cremers, and the flood gates opened.
By the time things were said and done, not only did Beaver Dam have a 6-2, Badger North Conference victory but VanderHoeven had tied the program’s single-season points record with 56 — on a third-period goal and three assists.
“I was looking for two (points) tonight,” the junior said. “But obviously my boys came together and we worked well together to get the puck in the net.
“It means a lot. There’s a lot of people who got me (here).”
VanderHoeven equaled Nick Sirota’s mark set in the 2001-02 season, although they played 20 regular season games then compared with 24 now. Beaver Dam has one more regular season game remaining, that coming on Saturday on the road against the La Crosse co-op.
“It’s amazing — fifty-six points is a lot of points,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said. “We don’t play the hardest schedule in the state — but we don’t play a soft one, either. So to generate that many points in one season is so impressive.”
VanderHoeven’s lone goal of the night was unassisted from the slot with 5 minutes, 34 seconds gone by in the third — and in fact, he didn’t even think he truly deserved it.
“It should have never went in,” he said. “I was looking to get (another) assist actually — I was looking to knock it in close. There was a guy right behind (the goalie) and I was looking for it, but the guy dove right at the last second and it trickled in.”
That made it 3-1, and 43 seconds later VandeHoeven got his third point of the night on a nifty assist to Ben Cremers. With the puck sliding toward the neutral zone, VanderHoeven was able to get his stick on it to keep his team in the offensive zone and then got off a backhanded no-look pass stick-to-stick to Ian Conlin in the slot, setting up Conlin one-on-one against Thunderbirds’ goalie Dane Hinz.
And Conlin delivered with a blocker-side goal that made it 4-1, all but sealing Baraboo/Portage’s fate.
That flurry came after Beaver Dam (14-7-2, 6-3-1 Badger North) had swiftly turned the contest in its favor with a pair of goals late in the second, the first one tying the contest at 1 when Jones was able to find the net on the power play with 1:24 remaining in the period and then the second one coming 53 seconds later when Hinz came out a little too far and Conlin fired a shot that deflected in off Hinz’s blocker.
“When you come back with two quick ones to finish the period, that’s heartbreaking,” Matamoros said. “So we played off that momentum going into the third period — we got our third goal and then our fourth one right after that, and now you’re starting to pull away and (the Thunderbirds) are starting to see the writing on the wall.
“One of the things we tried to do is the line that scored I tried to keep them out there — play off that energy, use that momentum and try and get another quick one. And I think we did well with that tonight.”
The Golden Beavers outshot the Thunderbirds (11-12-1, 3-6-1) by a 14-7 margin in the first period but had nothing to show for it. And in the second, the T-Birds drew first blood on Will Gunnell’s goal with 6:16 gone by in the period.
But Matamoros wasn’t discouraged.
“I told the boys, ‘Keep peppering ’em, we’re doing everything right.’ I felt like our lines were really outskating them today and I knew the puck would start falling eventually,” he said. “I was actually kind of surprised (it took so long). We had some amazing scoring chances early in the first period — Wesley Biel hit Ben Cremers on a backdoor pass where the net was wide open and Ben just mishandled the puck and shot it wide a little bit, and there were a couple other opportunities like that. Really good scoring opportunities, the puck just wasn’t falling.”
When it did fall, though, it kept falling.
And on Cremers’ goal that made it 6-1 with 3:28 remaining, VanderHoeven collected his record-tying 56th point of the season.
“He’s got such great vision on the ice, his hockey IQ is through the roof, his work ethic is unbelievable and the way he’s able to stick handle through traffic in the corner when he has pressure on him is outstanding. And he’s great size and great strength,” Matamoros said describing VanderHoeven. “He’s just a well-balanced player.”
For his part, VanderHoeven said Tuesday night wasn’t about him at all but rather about the six seniors — Jones, Cremers, Josh Stuebe, Garrett Pasewald, Jeffrey Bemis and Daniel Smolen —and delivering them a victory on Senior Night.
It was that, he said, that provided the necessary emotion for the Golden Beavers to avenge a 3-3 tie to Baraboo/Portage two weeks earlier and end the season in third place in the conference behind champion Waunakee (9-1 league record) and runner-up Sauk Prairie (7-3).
“We played for the seniors,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to point hunt at all. I was there for my boys and that’s about it.”
BEAVER DAM 6, BARABOO/PORTAGE 2
B/P 0 1 1 — 2
BD 0 2 4 — 6
First period: No scoring.
Second period: B/P — Will Gunnell (Gabe Fitzwilliams, Oliver Scanlan), 6:16. BD — Dalton Jones (Riley VanderHoeven, Ben Cremers), 15:36 (pp). BD — Ian Conlin (Eli Uttech), 16:29.
Third period: BD — Riley VanderHoeven, 5:34. BD — Ian Conlin (Riley VanderHoeven, Daniel Smolen), 6:17.BD — Ben Cremers (Eli Uttech, Gavin Hearley), 11:23. BD — Ben Cremers (Riley VanderHoeven, Josh Stuebe), 13:32. B/P — Campbell Koseor (Oliver Scanlan), 14:56.
Saves: B/P (Dane Hinz) 34, BD (Kirk Davis) 33. Penalties-minutes: B/P 5-24, BD 5-24.
