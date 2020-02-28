BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun falls to St. Mary's Springs in D2 sectional finals

FOND DU LAC — A little more than a month ago, Waupun’s prep boys hockey team skated to a tie against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
The rematch wasn’t nearly as competitive.
Springs jumped out to an early lead in Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game at the Blue Line Ice Center and the top-seeded — and top-ranked in D2 — Ledgers never let up the rest of the way, claiming a 6-0 victory over the second-seeded Warriors to return to the state tournament for the second time in three years.
“We came out in the beginning of the game and actually played really well. And then after we gave up that first goal it seemed like we had a bunch of players kind of go in a shell,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “That was unfortunate, and it took us a long time to get out of that mentality. By the time we got out of that mentality, we were down three goals.
“It just snowballed after that first goal that they scored.”
Waupun (19-7-2) fell behind when Brady Welsch lit the lamp with 4 minutes, 2 second gone by in the conest and by the time the first 17 minutes were up it was, indeed, 3-0 in favor of Springs (22-3-2) — all on even strength goals.
And the Warriors couldn’t generate enough of an attack — or an effective enough defense—to keep things from really getting out of hand over the first half of the second period, even though they only ended up losing in shots on goal 34-26.
The Ledgers made the most of their opportunities, this time winning convincly after a 1-1 tie vs. Waupun on Jan. 23 in Badgerland Conference play.
“They didn’t stop — they were tenacious the entire time. And we didn’t rise to the occasion of what we needed to do,” Buchholz said. “Like I said, after they scored that first goal, their team played downhill the rest of the game and our team kind of sat on our heels. We had a handful of guys who didn’t seem like they wanted to be out there anymore after the first period, and it showed in the second period.”
Both of Springs’ second-period goals were with the man-advantage, the first one by Connor McLaughlin with 5:34 gone by in the period and then the second one coming 1:48 later by Brady Welsch to make it 5-0.
The Warriors did come in on a roll, having won six straight — including Monday night’s 4-3 overtime thriller over Waunakee in the sectional semifinals — and 14 of their last 18. And of those 18, two were ties — meaning Waupun had only lost twice since a 6-3 defeat to Hartland Arrowhead on Dec. 20.
It all added up to a special season, one that will be looked back on fondly just as soon as the sting of Friday night’s loss goes away.
“You reflect on this in the future,” Buchholz said. “It was a great season — we had some great wins.
“First game of the season, I didn’t think we really had a chance against Middleton — they’re deeper. And we ended up winning that game (4-2), and I think really that set the tone for the whole year.”
ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 6, WAUPUN 0
Waupun;0;0;0;—;0
Springs;3;2;1;—;6
First period: Levi Poss (Dayne Deanovich, Zade Crego), 4:02; Brady Welsch (Calvin Grass), 10:30; Mitchell Huettl (Brady Welsch), 16:31.
Second period: Connor McLaughlin (Mitchell Huettl, Brady Welsch), 5:34 (pp); Brady Welsch (Connor McLaughlin, Noah Pickart), 7:22 (pp).
Third period: Max VandeSlunt (Levi Poss, Dayne Deanovich), 0:40.
Saves: Waupun (Tyler Fromolz) 28, Springs (Hayden Rising) 26. Penalties: Waupun 4-8, Springs 4-8. Shots on goal: Waupun 26, Springs 34.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.