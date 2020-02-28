BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun falls to St. Mary's Springs in D2 sectional finals

FOND DU LAC — A little more than a month ago, Waupun’s prep boys hockey team skated to a tie against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.

The rematch wasn’t nearly as competitive.

Springs jumped out to an early lead in Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game at the Blue Line Ice Center and the top-seeded — and top-ranked in D2 — Ledgers never let up the rest of the way, claiming a 6-0 victory over the second-seeded Warriors to return to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

“We came out in the beginning of the game and actually played really well. And then after we gave up that first goal it seemed like we had a bunch of players kind of go in a shell,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “That was unfortunate, and it took us a long time to get out of that mentality. By the time we got out of that mentality, we were down three goals.

“It just snowballed after that first goal that they scored.”

Waupun (19-7-2) fell behind when Brady Welsch lit the lamp with 4 minutes, 2 second gone by in the conest and by the time the first 17 minutes were up it was, indeed, 3-0 in favor of Springs (22-3-2) — all on even strength goals.