BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun lands five players on all-Badgerland Conference awards list

“If Tyler wasn’t there,” Buchholz said, “I don’t think we would be anywhere close to the numbers we were able to produce this year.”

Speaking of the numbers, Buchholz’s son Jarrett Buchholz and nephew Malachi Buchholz put up some gaudy offensive numbers for the Warriors as well. As such, Badgerland coaches voted them as second-team forwards.

They were also voted as honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.

“Those two together were able to really take control of games and dominate,” Jason Buchholz said. “They really played off of each other very well.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jarrett and Malachi played on the same line this year and finished the conference season with a combined 31 points. Malachi led the way with a team-high 17 on 11 goals and six assists while Jarrett was right behind with 14 on eight goals and six assists.

Overall, Malachi was second on the team with 68 points. He had a team-high 45 goals — a single-season program record — and was second in assists with 23. Meantime, Jarrett led the Warriors in points (72) and assists (single-season program record 43) and was second in goals (29).