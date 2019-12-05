WAUPUN — Thursday’s non-conference game between Waupun and Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc was a tight one at the Waupun Community Center.
Neither team let up an inch until the third period, when the Lasers ran away with a 3-1 victory over the host Warriors.
“KMMO played really hard, really scrappy and (with) a lot of body,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “That wore us down quite a bit.”
Buchholz said the Warriors, who have a lot of inexperience on the team, weren’t ready for their opponent’s physicality.
“Our team hasn’t had enough experience with guys in their face and how they’re going to move that puck,” he said. “What happened was the same thing against Fond du Lac (a 5-3 loss) was we were just turning the puck over way too much. Guys are forced to make faster and quicker decisions when guys are coming at us hard.
“We haven’t got to the point yet where our guys are making fast enough decisions to move the puck in the right way or even talking with confidence. We played on our heels a little bit and I think it’s because (the Lasers) came out and played very physical.”
The Lasers started the third period with two quick goals to take the lead. Just 54 seconds into the third Zach Romsos found the back of the net, and 30 seconds later, Kyle Santos stole the puck at center ice, raced the other way and scored another to put the Lasers up 3-1.
“Once we went down to two goals,” Buchholz said, “we got on our heels and it was really a tough battle to even win the puck.”
Before those two quick third period goals, Waupun tied the game at 1 with 22 seconds left in the second period. That’s when Carter Schramm used the left post to bounce his shot in the back of the net.
Waupun struggled to get many shots on goal during its three power plays in the second period. However, it did have 11 shots on goal in the second period. Waupun was outshot 42-20 by the Lasers in the game, while starting goalie Tyler Fromolz finished with 39 saves.
“With us not being able to bury a few of our chances early, I know in the second period we had a lot of chances, I thought in the second period we really could’ve scored a couple goals and maybe got the lead,” Buchholz said. “I think with that lead the team plays with a little bit more confidence and they relax a little bit.
“We were playing from behind for most of the game. I know we tied it at the end of the second period, but then they scored right away at the beginning of the third. That puts a lot of pressure on your team. I think we got tight.”
Matthew Matsa put the Lasers up with the game’s first goal when he scored on a power play with just one second remaining in the first period.
The Warriors are now 1-2 on the season and their next game will be when they visit the Appleton United on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Our guys are just going to have to rebound and learn how to play or how to defend (a tough opponent like the Lasers),” Buchholz said. “I think we’re going to get there. It was 3-1, so it’s not like it was a blowout and we got killed.
“There are things that we can build off of and there are definitely a lot of things we need to fix.”
KMMO 1 0 2 - 3
Waupun 0 1 0 - 1
First period: KMMO – Matthew Matsa (Hunter Santo, Jake Cartland), 16:59, pp.
Second period: W – Carter Schramm (Malachi Buchholz), 16:38.
Third period: KMMO – Zach Romsos (Steve Stemberger), :54. KMMO – Kyle Santos, 1:24.
Penalties: KMMO 7-14, W 8-19. Shots on goal: KMMO 42, W 20. Saves: KMMO (Tyler Arnold) 19, W (Tyler Fromolz) 39.
