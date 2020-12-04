BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun outlasts Appleton United with strong defensive 3rd period, late insurance goal

WAUPUN — Any other year, Friday night’s Badgerland Conference prep boys hockey game between Waupun and Appleton United would have been considered a nailbiter.
And in a metaphorical sense, it was.
But given the masks everyone was wearing — and the COVID-19 health guidelines recommending people not touch their faces in order to help prevent the spread of the virus — a more appropriate description would be to say that it was a barnburner.
Or a cliffhanger. Or any other synonym for nailbiter, really.
There was suspense.
The Warriors ended up claiming a 4-2 season-opening victory at the Waupun Community Center, but not without needing to hold their breath a little bit first.
“It’s something that we kind of deal with every year — we’re (only) running two lines,” Waupun coach Nick Tank said. “We’re still early in the season and we’re working on building our conditioning, and I think it showed a little bit in the third period. We were getting kind of wore down and they were kind of taking it to us for a little while.”
The United were, indeed. But they couldn’t convert on any of their chances in the period — they had 19 fruitless shots on goal over the final 17 minutes — and Warriors’ senior forward Casper Dahlke was able to give his team a two-goal cushion with 3:45 remaining when he beat Appleton goaltender Luke Kelly one-on-one.
“I just kind of called on some senior leadership to go get it done, and they did,” Tank said of Dahlke, and the line that was on the ice with him when he scored.
Waupun went in front 3-1 on Cyler Ruis’ goal with 4:27 to go in the second period but then got stuck on a 3-2 advantage for almost the full length of a period after the United’s Max Thomas converted a two-on-one opportunity into a wide open net with 2:41 to go in the second.
So the Warriors’ lead was tenuous for quite a while — and things got interesting again quickly after Dahlke’s goal in the third when Brady Gerritson was whistled for high sticking with a little less than 3 minutes to go, setting up a 6-on-4 power play after the United pulled Kelly from between the pipes.
“The nerves were back up,” Tank said of having to call on a number of inexperienced varsity players — the Warriors’ roster features just three seniors and five upperclassmen overall compared with three freshmen and seven total underclassmen — in that situation at the end.
“We’re putting some young kids out there that probably haven’t played a lot of that (situation). And now they’re playing it in a big spot,” he added. “But we did a pretty good job with it.”
Waupun did, thanks in large part to its strong blue line and especially to junior goaltender Tyler Fromholz, who had 50 saves in the contest.
“He’s just got it,” Tank said of Fromholz. “He sees the puck — if he’s got a clean look at it, typically we’re going to rely on him to make the save. He does a good job.”
Fromholz & Co. were called on in a big way in this one because, even though the Warriors did do a good job producing on the scoreboard, they managed just a little more than half as many shots on goal (29) as Appleton’s 52.
But the good defense coupled with an opportunistic attack proved to be the right recipe for victory.
“I think we just did a good job playing positional hockey, really — I think that was the difference,” Tank said. “We had some young guys out there and (the United’s) couple goals, really, I think if we do the right things we’re not giving those up. We could have done a better job. There were some mental errors.
“But all in all I’m pretty happy with the performance.”
