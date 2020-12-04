BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun outlasts Appleton United with strong defensive 3rd period, late insurance goal

“I just kind of called on some senior leadership to go get it done, and they did,” Tank said of Dahlke, and the line that was on the ice with him when he scored.

Waupun went in front 3-1 on Cyler Ruis’ goal with 4:27 to go in the second period but then got stuck on a 3-2 advantage for almost the full length of a period after the United’s Max Thomas converted a two-on-one opportunity into a wide open net with 2:41 to go in the second.

So the Warriors’ lead was tenuous for quite a while — and things got interesting again quickly after Dahlke’s goal in the third when Brady Gerritson was whistled for high sticking with a little less than 3 minutes to go, setting up a 6-on-4 power play after the United pulled Kelly from between the pipes.

“The nerves were back up,” Tank said of having to call on a number of inexperienced varsity players — the Warriors’ roster features just three seniors and five upperclassmen overall compared with three freshmen and seven total underclassmen — in that situation at the end.

“We’re putting some young kids out there that probably haven’t played a lot of that (situation). And now they’re playing it in a big spot,” he added. “But we did a pretty good job with it.”