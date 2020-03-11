BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun's Jason Buchholz steps down as head coach

Jason Buchholz knew his time as the head coach for the Waupun prep boys hockey team was coming to an end.
In fact, he knew it before he led the fourth-ranked Warriors to an 18-7-2 overall record and a trip to the Division 2 sectional final against Badgerland Conference foe and eventual state champion Fond du Lac Springs. That’s because he sent in his resignation before the season began that this will be his last season as head coach.
“I think it was time for me to step away as the head coach,” Buchholz said. “It was the right time for that.”
Buchholz, who is also the prep boys soccer coach for Waupun, stated he wanted more of a break after the soccer season so he could help out his younger son Jonas Buchholz, who will be on the eighth-grade youth hockey team in Waupun next season.
“Now I have an opportunity to work with my younger one more,” Buchholz said. “I tried to help this year with Bantoms and I was there for a decent amount of time, but it’s pretty hard to do both when you’re pretty much gone all the time with the high school season. Next year will give me a good season with my younger son and help out that group of kids.”
Buchholz has now had complete two stints as the head coach for Waupun, totaling 13 seasons. His first tenure ran from 2004-2005 to 2007-2008 and this most recent one lasted from 2011-2012 to this season. He has a 162-144-9 record with one Badgerland Conference title (2017-2018), a Conference Coach of the Year (2017-2018) honor and two Sectional Coach of the Year awards (2015-2016, 2019-2020).
Buchholz said there are many seasons and games that he’s fond of but this season is at the top of the list for the time being since it was so successful and so recent.
“There’s been a lot of them,” he said. “With this season being ranked and coming really out of nowhere, where no one really expected us to be a great team — I think a lot of people thought we would be a good team, but we were able to win a lot of games this year that I didn’t even think about at the beginning of the year that we were really going to win.”
What made this season that much more special for Buchholz was that he got to coach his oldest son, senior Jarrett Buchholz, and his nephews in senior Baron Buchholz, Malachi Buchholz and Micah Buchholz. Both Jarrett (70) and Malachi (66) led the Warriors with a combined 136 points.
“That’s been pretty awesome the last four years to have my son and nephews on the team,” Buchholz said. “For me and our family, it was a great time. We’re real close as a family and extended family. We’re very supportive of each other.”
Buchholz said every year he coached, members of his team felt like they could go out and play with anybody. It didn’t always end up in the record book, but they always battled.
“That’s usually what I tried to instill in them,” he said. “A lot of times when I put my schedule out and they see we have games against three or four more top-ranked teams … usually we play them and it’s an experience and you do your best. The kids have usually responded to that. When you play those games, even if you lose, but if you played your best and made it competitive, that’s a step in the right direction that you can build on. Then the kids have a little bit more confidence in themselves.”
Now that his time as the head coach is over, the one thing Buchholz said he hopes happened most of all is that his players understood that what he was trying to teach them was not just about hockey, but also about growing up and preparing for life outside of hockey.
“What I see now at the rink is I have a lot of kids down there that are not kids anymore,” he said. “They’re young adults that are starting their families. They’ve come up and talked to me because I was their coach in the past. Now they have their kids playing. Some of them will say how great it was to play and I did a great job coaching for them. That really means a lot. Those are the moments that, when you look back at a coaching career, really stick out and make you feel good.
“Kids that I don’t think I had a great relationship with when I was their coach because I was hard on them and they didn’t respond well, but then they come back years later and say they might not have been the best player or the best attitude player (but) they now see what I was trying to teach them at the time and they are really appreciative of that.
“I think over 13 years, that’s the biggest thing.”
