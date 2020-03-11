BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun's Jason Buchholz steps down as head coach

Buchholz said there are many seasons and games that he’s fond of but this season is at the top of the list for the time being since it was so successful and so recent.

“There’s been a lot of them,” he said. “With this season being ranked and coming really out of nowhere, where no one really expected us to be a great team — I think a lot of people thought we would be a good team, but we were able to win a lot of games this year that I didn’t even think about at the beginning of the year that we were really going to win.”

What made this season that much more special for Buchholz was that he got to coach his oldest son, senior Jarrett Buchholz, and his nephews in senior Baron Buchholz, Malachi Buchholz and Micah Buchholz. Both Jarrett (70) and Malachi (66) led the Warriors with a combined 136 points.

“That’s been pretty awesome the last four years to have my son and nephews on the team,” Buchholz said. “For me and our family, it was a great time. We’re real close as a family and extended family. We’re very supportive of each other.”

Buchholz said every year he coached, members of his team felt like they could go out and play with anybody. It didn’t always end up in the record book, but they always battled.