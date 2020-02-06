BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun shuts out Monona Grove 12-0

WAUPUN — The Waupun prep boys hockey team has a lot of playmakers who can find the open man as well as finish at the net.

Monona Grove found that out Thursday when the Warriors found the back of the net early and often in a 12-0, non-conference drubbing of the Silver Eagles.

“Most of these guys returned from last year, so a lot of (what you saw tonight) was confidence,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “Last year, we had a lot of opportunities, a lot of backdoors and you can see that from our younger kids. Our juniors, Casper Dahlke and Brady Gerritson, and a couple other guys have had a lot of opportunities to score and they’re just off a little bit. That’s how a lot of our seniors were last year. They’d get the puck in the back door and they would miss it.”

That’s not happening this year as many times, as Waupun is finding the back of the net — which is a big reason why the Warriors (14-6-2) are ranked fourth in Division 2 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net. In Thursday’s game, Monona Grove (4-14-2) didn’t get many chances on offense as the Silver Eagles were outshot 74-11 by the Warriors.