BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun shuts out Monona Grove 12-0

WAUPUN — The Waupun prep boys hockey team has a lot of playmakers who can find the open man as well as finish at the net.
Monona Grove found that out Thursday when the Warriors found the back of the net early and often in a 12-0, non-conference drubbing of the Silver Eagles.
“Most of these guys returned from last year, so a lot of (what you saw tonight) was confidence,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “Last year, we had a lot of opportunities, a lot of backdoors and you can see that from our younger kids. Our juniors, Casper Dahlke and Brady Gerritson, and a couple other guys have had a lot of opportunities to score and they’re just off a little bit. That’s how a lot of our seniors were last year. They’d get the puck in the back door and they would miss it.”
That’s not happening this year as many times, as Waupun is finding the back of the net — which is a big reason why the Warriors (14-6-2) are ranked fourth in Division 2 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net. In Thursday’s game, Monona Grove (4-14-2) didn’t get many chances on offense as the Silver Eagles were outshot 74-11 by the Warriors.
“We were moving the puck well,” Jason Buchholz said. “We had a lot of good passing with a lot of talking out there. The confidence, I think, is a big thing. In the first period, we only had three (goals), but we had 34 shots in the first period. As the game went on, we obviously wore them down.”
Waupun’s Malachi Buchholz and his cousin Jarrett Buchholz both found the back of the net multiple times.
“He did well,” Jason Buchholz said of Malachi. “He had some really good opportunities. He was patient a couple times on the goals where if he would’ve shot right away the goalie would’ve had the save. … He grabbed the puck and laterally moved over and had the opening of the net. With a lot of guys, we kept shooting right into the goalie’s belly. Malachi was one that slid laterally to get the opening instead of just shooting it right away.”
First it was Malachi when he tipped in a rebound shot off of Jarrett’s shot behind the net at 6 minutes, 35 seconds into the game.
About 5 minutes later Griffin Levey stole the puck in the Warriors zone and passed it to Baron Buchholz, who raced down the rink for a goal to go up 2-0.
Later, Malachi was the beneficiary of a rebound goal that came off a shot by Jarrett with 1:02 left in the first period.
Jarrett tried another behind-the-net shot 6:37 into the second period, except this time it hit Monona Grove’s goalie Andrew Gilbertson glove and went in for a 4-0 lead.
A little over a minute later Brady Gerritson passed to Levey in the right corner, and Levey then fired a shot that ricocheted off Carter Schramm’s stick and into the back of the net for a 5-0 lead.
“That was a great tip off a shot,” Jason Buchholz said. “He tipped it and it went bar down. There was nothing the goalie could do on that one.”
Gerritson scored two more times in the second period with assists from Jarrett and Baron at 10:27 and 16:54, making it 7-0.
“It was really good to see him score some goals,” Jason Buchholz said. “He’s been playing forward now for a bunch of games and he’s had a lot of opportunities, but just couldn’t put them in. In the first period he had a couple opportunities and couldn’t get them in. Finally, in the second period he was able to put the puck in the back of the net instead of missing it or putting it into the goalie.”
Malachi had a hat trick’s worth of goals to begin the third period, giving the Warriors a 10-0 lead with 6:39 left in the game.
Waupun’s Michah Buchholz scored at 11:30 to make it 11-0 and Jarrett scored his second of the night with 2:22 left in the game to make it 12-0.
WAUPUN 12, MONONA GROVE 0
Monona Grove 0 0 0 - 0
Waupun 3 4 5 - 12
First period: W ― Malachi Buchholz (Jarrett Buchholz), 6:38. W ― Baron Buchholz (Griffin Levey), 12:08. W ― Malachi Buchholz (Jarrett Buchholz), 15:58.
Second period: W ― Jarrett Buchholz, 6:37. W ― Carter Schramm (Griffin Levey, Brady Gerritson), 7:46. W― Brady Gerritson (Jarrett Buchholz), 10:27, pp. W ― Brady Gerritson (Baron Buchholz), 16:54.
Third period: W ― Malachi Buchholz (Brenden Buchda, Jarrett Buchholz), 4:32, pp. W ― Malachi Buchholz (Daniel Benitez, Jarrett Buchholz), 7:45. W ― Malachi Buchholz (Jarrett Buchholz, Micah Buchholz), 6:39. W ― Micah Buchholz (Casper Dahlke), 11:30, pp. W ― Jarrett Buchholz (Brendan Buchda, Aaron Schouten), 14:38.
Penalties: MG 4-8, W 3-6. Shots on goal: MG 11, W 74. Saves: MG (Andrew Gilbertson) 62, W (Tyler Fromolz 8, Cole Fischer 3) 11.
