BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun strikes early, often to rout Stoughton in Division 2 regional finals

WAUPUN — Barely any skate marks marred the ice when Waupun scored its first goal, that’s how little time it took.
Like that, the rout was on.
Aaron Schouten fired a pass from the left point to Griffin Levey in the right slot and with 42 seconds gone by in the first period Levey hammered the puck into the net, starting the second-seeded Warriors on their way to a 10-0 victory over seventh-seeded Stoughton on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game at the Waupun Community Center.
“The last time we played these guys it was 1-1 after the first period because we kind of figured we were going to win. (This time) we wanted to go out there and set the tone,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “I’ve got to hand it to Stoughton, they played hard the entire game — they gave it everything they had — but we were able to put some pucks in the net and stay ahead the whole time.”
That was indeed the case as Waupun (18-6-2) — ranked fourth in D2 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net — peppered Stoughton early and often.
The Warriors got their second goal of the night with 8:25 gone by in the first period when Malachi Buchholz’s slot-to-slot pass to Jarrett Buchholz produced a power-play goal by Jarrett to make it 2-0, and then with 2:33 remaining Malachi scored on wrister from the right slot to make it 3-0.
And the Warriors would deliver the dagger via a second-period power-play barrage, scoring twice in the span of 8 seconds — Baron Buchholz and Malachi Buchholz got the goals — with the man-advantage to go in front 6-0 with 3:15 left in the period. Waupun continued skating 5-on-4 following Baron’s goal because Stoughton’s Zach Wahlin was whistled for a 10-minute major for checking from behind a little less than 4 minutes earlier.
Stoughton (4-19-1), which ended up losing 11-1 in that first meeting against Waupun, never really stood a chance in this contest. But any hopes of pulling off an unlikely comeback were dashed by the Warriors’ flurry late in the second period.
“That definitely was probably the point in the game where we figured, ‘OK, this game’s ours,” Jason Buchholz said. “We changed up the lines a little bit and didn’t take it to them quite as hard after that. We still wanted to keep playing hard but get a lot more younger guys, who hadn’t played a whole lot, into the game.”
Waupun (17-5-2) now advances to face third-seeded Waunakee (18-7-0) — the fifth-ranked team in D2, which notched a 9-2 win over sixth-seeded Cedarburg on Thursday night — in Tuesday’s sectional semifinals, also at the Waupun Community Center.
“We are going to have to step up our game against Waunakee,” Jason Buchholz said. “Our passing’s been really good the last couple games, but intensity-wise we’ve had a couple games that we’ve won by quite a bit. So now we have to really buckle down defensively — because Waunakee’s an offensive-minded team — and really take advantage of the opportunities that we get when we’re attacking on their net.”
It’s true that the Warriors haven’t faced the kind of challenge that awaits on Tuesday as of late, with Thursday’s blowout coming on the heels of an even bigger 15-1 blowout over Cedarburg in Monday’s regular season finale. Waupun did win a close one on Feb. 8 by the score of 7-5 over Oregon — which is now 12-11-1 after beating McFarland in the regional finals — but prior to that was a 12-0 victory over McFarland.
All told, Waupun’s last four wins are by a combined 38 goals over teams with a combined 28-61-5 record.
Malachi Buchholz had a hat trick Thursday night vs. Stoughton while Jarrett Buchholz, Casper Dahlke and Levey all had two goals apiece, and like Jason Buchholz said, the Warriors offense has been pretty good all year to the tune of 5.88 goals per game.
Goaltender Tyler Fromholz, who faced only 12 shots vs. the Vikings while notching his fourth shutout of the year, is likely going to have to match his team’s offense on Tuesday in order for the Warriors to get within one win of their first state tournament berth since 1990 and fifth in program history.
He’s allowing only 2.04 goals per contest this year and has played all but one period between the pipes, so Jason Buchholz likes the odds of Fromolz rising to the occasion.
“He’s been awesome in net. Even in some of the tighter games, he’s been able to make enough saves to keep us in the game early until we get that lead,” Jason Buchholz said.
WAUPUN 10, STOUGHTON 0
Waupun 3 3 4 — 10
Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0
First period: Griffin Levey (Aaron Schouten, Malachi Buchholz), 0:42; Jarrett Buchholz (Malachi Buchholz, Brady Gerritson), 8:25 (pp); Malachi Buchholz (Griffin Levey), 14:27 (pp).
Second period: Casper Dahlke, 7:26; Baron Buchholz (Carter Schramm), 13:37 (pp); Malachi Buchholz (Jarrett Buchholz), 13:45 (pp).
Third period: Jarrett Buchholz, 0:47; Carter Schramm (Quinn Baley, Sawyer Williamson), 2:41; Griffin Levey, 12:42; Malachi Buchholz (Jarrett Buchholz), 13:31.
Saves: Stoughton (Max Nihles 38, Quinn Ziemann 15) 53, Waupun (Tyler Fromolz) 12. Penalties-minutes: Stoughton 3-22, Waupun 1-2.
