BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun strikes early, often to rout Stoughton in Division 2 regional finals

And the Warriors would deliver the dagger via a second-period power-play barrage, scoring twice in the span of 8 seconds — Baron Buchholz and Malachi Buchholz got the goals — with the man-advantage to go in front 6-0 with 3:15 left in the period. Waupun continued skating 5-on-4 following Baron’s goal because Stoughton’s Zach Wahlin was whistled for a 10-minute major for checking from behind a little less than 4 minutes earlier.

Stoughton (4-19-1), which ended up losing 11-1 in that first meeting against Waupun, never really stood a chance in this contest. But any hopes of pulling off an unlikely comeback were dashed by the Warriors’ flurry late in the second period.

“That definitely was probably the point in the game where we figured, ‘OK, this game’s ours,” Jason Buchholz said. “We changed up the lines a little bit and didn’t take it to them quite as hard after that. We still wanted to keep playing hard but get a lot more younger guys, who hadn’t played a whole lot, into the game.”

Waupun (17-5-2) now advances to face third-seeded Waunakee (18-7-0) — the fifth-ranked team in D2, which notched a 9-2 win over sixth-seeded Cedarburg on Thursday night — in Tuesday’s sectional semifinals, also at the Waupun Community Center.