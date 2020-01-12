BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun wins big over Antigo during 9th Annual Pink Out the Rink

WAUPUN — It took a little bit for Waupun’s prep boys hockey team to cash in on its productive attack, but with 8 minutes, 38 seconds gone by the Warriors found the net.
Then they found it again.
And again.
A three-goal first-period flurry in the span of 4:10 broke things wide open and Waupun’s defense and penalty kill units were up to the task of protecting the lead, sending the Warriors to a 5-1 victory over Antigo on Pink Out the Rink night on Saturday.
“We were moving the puck down into their defensive zone, but they did a good job of packing in front of the net — they weren’t letting us get pucks in the slot for shots,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “We had to find ways to open it up so we started cycling down low, pulling their guys out of there. They started chasing us a little bit and that opened guys in front of the net for better opportunities to shoot.”
Micah Buchholz got Waupun on the board 8:38 into the game, as his shot from the point caromed off a defender’s stick and into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
And just 42 seconds later Malachi Buchholz made it 2-0 when he got his stick on the puck in front of the crease and punched it in.
The flurry was capped off by Jarrett Buchholz, whose power play goal from the high slot with 4:12 to go in the period made it 3-0.
Waupun (9-4) wasn’t going to try and just skate out the last 38-plus minutes, though.
“We definitely were not going to stop there,” Jason Buchholz said.
But Antigo (5-8) wasn’t going to roll over, either.
“We put a ton of pressure on their defense and really worked it with speed — and we had some really nice passing. Their goalie, I gotta tell ya, he made a lot of saves out there — and a lot of saves that I thought for sure were going to be goals. He moved laterally very well,” Jason Buchholz said.
The Warriors next two goals were their prettiest of the contest.
With 10:08 gone by in the second period Jarrett Buchholz controlled the puck behind the net and backhanded a pass to Malachi Buchholz in front of the net, and he punched it in for a 4-0 lead.
Then with 4:32 left in the game, Brady Gerritson fired a cross-ice pass from along the boards and Baron Buchholz wristed it in from the slot to make it 5-1.
“Our passing has gotten much better,” Jason Buchholz said, adding that it wasn’t very crisp to start the year against some very good opponents. “Our players have gotten much more confident. We’re starting to take that extra split second to make a better pass instead of rushing a pass and just throwing it up the ice.”
Waupun had just three penalties for 6 minutes over the first two periods but got whistled for six penalties — one of them a major—in the third period.
Jason Buchholz called most of those third-period infractions “phantom calls” but was pleased that his team was able to kill off all but one of them.
All in all, it added up to a pretty complete effort.
“It was,” Jason said. “Our team has really risen to the (challenge) to play three full periods strong and not just play 10 minutes here and 5 minutes there, maybe one period strong and the other periods off.
“We’ve really been elevating our game and being more consistent from start to finish instead of just brief glimpses.”
The win for Waupun also made what already was a special night for the program just a little more special.
The Warriors’ 9th Annual Pink Out the Rink fundraiser drew a big crowd to raise money for beneficiaries Kim Zwieg and Peggy Jahn, both Waupun residents who are battling breast cancer. A portion of the proceeds also goes to Waupun Agnesian Healthcare — Women’s Health, which assists and educates women diagnosed with breast cancer.
“This thing just keeps seeming to grow more and more every year,” Jason Buchholz said. “It’s been amazing how much we’ve been able to bring in.
“The crowd that we had up there, the support we had from this community — that was the biggest takeaway from today’s game.”
