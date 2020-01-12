BOYS HOCKEY: Waupun wins big over Antigo during 9th Annual Pink Out the Rink

WAUPUN — It took a little bit for Waupun’s prep boys hockey team to cash in on its productive attack, but with 8 minutes, 38 seconds gone by the Warriors found the net.

Then they found it again.

And again.

A three-goal first-period flurry in the span of 4:10 broke things wide open and Waupun’s defense and penalty kill units were up to the task of protecting the lead, sending the Warriors to a 5-1 victory over Antigo on Pink Out the Rink night on Saturday.

“We were moving the puck down into their defensive zone, but they did a good job of packing in front of the net — they weren’t letting us get pucks in the slot for shots,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “We had to find ways to open it up so we started cycling down low, pulling their guys out of there. They started chasing us a little bit and that opened guys in front of the net for better opportunities to shoot.”

Micah Buchholz got Waupun on the board 8:38 into the game, as his shot from the point caromed off a defender’s stick and into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

And just 42 seconds later Malachi Buchholz made it 2-0 when he got his stick on the puck in front of the crease and punched it in.