Ever wonder how a hockey team handles two starting goalies? Ask Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft

“Coaches want the competition at practice,” Kraft said. “I wouldn’t say they approach practice in a way that, ‘I have to win this practice to play the next game.’ They know there’s another good goalie on the roster. They want to do their best and they want to be the one that’s between the pipes. They seem to understand that there’s some games where they might not be.”

One positive that stands out to Kraft between Schave and Vick is that the two have handled it with grace. They haven’t shown any animosity between sharing the starting role.

“They obviously both want to play, but I will say this about them: Out of all the times I’ve had to deal with this, they’ve probably embraced it the best,” Kraft said. “They at least haven’t shown to me any animosity about who’s playing and who’s not playing. They really support each other very well. The team is doing tremendous with both of them in net. It can be tough. Henry is having an outstanding season and he’s also made some way for Zach.”

In fact, both goalies agreed that it’s nice having a goalie beside them who they know can handle playing on varsity in a scenario where one is having an off night.