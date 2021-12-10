Flashes fail to add up for Baraboo/Portage boys hockey in loss to Brookfield co-op

A lack of consistency has plagued the Baraboo/Portage high school boys hockey team so far this season.
For stretches, the Thunderbirds have shown they have what it takes to play against some top notch competition, but it hasn’t translated for a full 51 minutes. The same trend continued Thursday night as the T-Birds were sunk by poor spells in a 10-4 non-conference loss to Brookfield co-op at Pierce Park.
Senior Oliver Scanlan scored a goal and an assist to lead Baraboo/Portage, while Will Stornello had a hat trick and Cooper Black notched four points to power the Stars.
“It sounds weird after a loss, but there were flashes of what we’re looking for. There was at times a good forecheck, and then at times we had three players going at one of their defensemen,” Baraboo/Portage coach Dave Clark said.
“What I assumed going into tonight was those flashes would be pretty consistent, but they weren’t and the little things in a hockey game are what matters.”
Those little things, or lack thereof, were on display on the penalty kill where the Stars (3-3-0) picked apart the T-Birds and scored on a number of backdoor looks, including on Stornello’s goal with 6 minutes, 12 seconds played in the second period that gave Brookfield a 5-1 lead.
The Stars converted on three of their eight power plays, and while Clark knows the sheer amount of chances the T-Birds (1-5-0) allowed hurts, they didn’t help their own cause.
“They got three power play goals, partly because we took a lot of penalties but partly because we’re not stopping and starting, and that’s a very basic penalty killing thing,” he said of closing out on defenders and cutting off shooting and passing lanes.
For Clark, it’s especially frustrating given, in his mind, the T-Birds were right with the Stars.
He wasn’t wrong.
Despite trailing by four goals after Stornello’s power play tally, and then by five just over a minute later in the second period, Baraboo/Portage kept plugging away. Scanlan scored on a breakaway chance off a feed from sophomore Dyllan Carpenter with 13:02 played in the second. Junior Luke Schweda then cut the deficit to three just before the second intermission as he handled a chipped pass from senior Carson Zick on the edge of the Stars blue line before racing forward and scoring with seven seconds left in the frame.
That momentum didn’t last however, as the third belonged to the Stars. Brookfield co-op scored four more goals in the final period, including two just 20 seconds apart with the first coming on another backdoor chance, to put things away.
It’s frustrating because those little things, and a lack of attention to detail, feel like they spill onto each other,” Clark said. “It causes another (mistake) and another one. All of a sudden in a game that No. 1, we were in, and No. 2 I feel we should be in with this group of guys, it kind of faded out of sight.
“Those little things when we don’t do and let a pretty good hockey team walk through slot and take whatever they want, we’re not going to find a lot of success.”
That success came early for Brookfield, too, as Stornello scored just 79 seconds in as he pounced on a rebound for an early 1-0 lead.
The teams then traded goals in quick succession, scoring just 13 seconds apart. Stornello first doubled the Brookfield lead by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Zach Hendon at 8:19, but the T-Birds responded immediately as Jordie Beale’s shot from the blue line flew into the upper right corner at 8:32 to make it 2-1.
Again with momentum on its side, Baraboo/Portage couldn’t seize on the chance. Brookfield scored twice in the waning minutes, including when the Stars appeared to have too many men on the ice but it went uncalled, and another on the power play, to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and never looked back.
Senior Gabe Fitzwilliams scored the other goal for the T-Birds on assists from freshman Nathan Gneiser and junior Peyton Sloan, while John Gatewood added two goals and an assist for the Stars. Goalie Burke Schweda finished the night with 47 saves for Baraboo/Portage, but as impressive as the sophomore netminder was, Clark knows his group can pitch in more.
“Their goals were, for the most part, pretty good looks and it comes back to the guys in front of him doing a better job of being where they should be and keeping the opportunities to some more difficult looks,” he said. “It’s not close to enough if you want to compete against these good teams.”
Clark definitely believes his group has what it takes to contend and compete. It’s just a matter turning those flashes of success into beams of consistency.
“It’s something about bringing a level of focus some don’t have yet and a determination about the little things we just don’t have as a group yet,” he said. “And at some point, when something goes wrong they have to learn to kind of fight through that adversity and not spill into it.”
The T-Birds will get their next chance to do so next Tuesday when they travel to Sauk Prairie for a Badger West Conference game.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.