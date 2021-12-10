Flashes fail to add up for Baraboo/Portage boys hockey in loss to Brookfield co-op

It’s frustrating because those little things, and a lack of attention to detail, feel like they spill onto each other,” Clark said. “It causes another (mistake) and another one. All of a sudden in a game that No. 1, we were in, and No. 2 I feel we should be in with this group of guys, it kind of faded out of sight.

“Those little things when we don’t do and let a pretty good hockey team walk through slot and take whatever they want, we’re not going to find a lot of success.”

That success came early for Brookfield, too, as Stornello scored just 79 seconds in as he pounced on a rebound for an early 1-0 lead.

The teams then traded goals in quick succession, scoring just 13 seconds apart. Stornello first doubled the Brookfield lead by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Zach Hendon at 8:19, but the T-Birds responded immediately as Jordie Beale’s shot from the blue line flew into the upper right corner at 8:32 to make it 2-1.

Again with momentum on its side, Baraboo/Portage couldn’t seize on the chance. Brookfield scored twice in the waning minutes, including when the Stars appeared to have too many men on the ice but it went uncalled, and another on the power play, to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and never looked back.