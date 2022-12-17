Get to know Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Carsen Brandt

Brandt discusses some of his favorite things, which of his teammates has the best pass and who he’d like to have a meal with who is dead or alive.
REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells high school boys hockey team is coming off a 5-2 victory over Badger West Conference foe Monroe Friday night.
That puts the Cheavers at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in league action. One of the top players on the team is Carsen Brandt.
He took time after Friday night's victory to answer five questions about some of his favorite items, who he thinks is the best passer on the team and who, dead or alive, would he want to have a meal with.
Brandt has three points, all on assists, for the season.
Photos: Action from Friday's boys hockey game between Reedsburg co-op and Monroe
Lukas Vana
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op's Lukas Vana (11) attempts a shot on the Monroe goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Nate Stando
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells's Nate Stando (17) takes a shot on the Monroe goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Nate Stando
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells's Nate Stando (17) takes a shot on the Monroe goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Trey Laridaen
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Trey Laridaen skates towards the Monroe goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Yevgeny Dedun
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Yevgeny Dedun skates towards the Monroe goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Brady Baldwin
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Brady Baldwin is checked while controlling the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game against Monroe.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Brady Baldwin
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Brady Baldwin tries to skate around Monroe's Carson Buholz during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Carson Brandt
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Carson Brandt takes a shot on goal during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game against Monroe.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Carson Brandt
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' Carson Brandt looks to pass the puck during the second period of Friday's Badger West Conference game against Monroe.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
John Scott
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells' John Scott takes a shot on net during the first period of Friday's Badger West Conference game against Monroe.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!