If Henry Vick had his choice of facing any rival when he's suiting up for the Beaver Dam boys hockey team, he'd choose to face Waupun.
The junior goalie for the Golden Beavers said it’s always fun to play against the Warriors because a lot of the players on both sides know each other from co-op competition during the spring.
“We know quite a few of the guys and it’s always a fun game,” said Vick, who helped the Golden Beavers pitch a 5-0 shutout of the Warriors on Jan. 30.
Vick helped the
Golden Beavers win a share of the Badger East Conference title with Waunakee and led them to a WIAA Division 2 sectional appearance this season as well.
He finished the season with an 8-4-1 record, splitting time with sophomore Zach Schave, who went 8-2 this season. Vick finished with a .907 save percentage and had two shutouts on the season.
Beaver Dam goalie Henry Vick tracks a shot despite a McFarland attacker screening him during the first period of a Badger East Conference game at the Beaver Dam Family Center on Dec. 9, 2021.
Aiden Root
Beaver Dam's Aiden Root tries to get the puck along the boards during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Bradyn Strachota
Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota takes a shot on goal during the first period.
Bradyn Strachota
Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota wins a faceoff during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Bradyn Strachota
Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Evan Burchardt
Beaver Dam's Evan Burchardt falls down while trying to control the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Jacob Lont
Beaver Dam's Jacob Lont controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Quentin Schroeder
Beaver Dam's Quentin Schroeder gets the puck at the blueline during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland.
Addison Pennekamp
McFarland's Addison Pennekamp takes a shot on goal during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam.
Payton Hauge
McFarland's Payton Hauge looks forward while controlling the puck during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game.
Sean Pritchard
McFarland's Sean Pritchard looks forward while controlling the puck.
Ty Paulios
McFarland's Ty Paulios tries to find an open lane during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
