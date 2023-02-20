Like other high school student-athletes, Luke Mast has looked to the pros to help mold his game.
The insight into Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and others has done wonders for the Sauk Prairie boys hockey senior. Mast has been on a tear since the opening puck drop of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring a career-high 33 goals and 45 assists.
It helped Mast become the fourth player in Sauk Prairie program history to break 200 career points, surpassing his brother Nick Mast for second all-time.
Luke Mast currently sits at 230 points after helping the Eagles capture a fifth successive WIAA Division 1 regional championship with a 1-0 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday.
The forward has fueled Sauk Prairie to a 20-4-2 record following a pair of playoff wins, as the Eagles finished runner-up in the Badger West Conference at 8-2-0.
Photos: Sauk Prairie welcomes Madison West boys hockey in nonconference clash
Madison West junior Owen Zanni tries to block a pass by Sauk Prairie's Josh Mast during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West junior Ben Wenkman races into the Sauk Prairie offensive zone during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West junior Brendan Uhlinger carries the puck into the Sauk Prairie offensive zone during Tuesday nigh'ts nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie senior Kaden Stracke looks in a shot during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore Quinton Smith fires a shot on goal during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie senior Cole Scallon fires a pass during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie junior Steven Romaker races after a loose puck during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West junior Theodore Osmond holds off a Sauk Prairie defender during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie sophomore Gunnar Nachreiner looks for an open teammate while skating in the neutral zone during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore Lucas Morris looks to make a pass during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie freshman Josh Mast (center) battles for possession of a loose puck during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie senior Luke Mast has his stick lifted before getting off a shot during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore goalie Isaac Ingwell tracks the puck over his shoulder during Tuesday night's nonconference game against Sauk Prairie.
Sauk Prairie senior Blake Howery skates into the Madison West zone during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore Ethan Holmes brings the puck into the Sauk Prairie offensive zone during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West junior Alec Heikkinen picks up a loose puck during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie junior Colin Harrington fires a shot on goal during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie freshman Landon Froese picks up the loose puck during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West senior Warner Frey weaves through the Sauk Prairie defense for a shot on goal during Tuesday nigh'ts nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore George Eichhorn races towards a loose puck during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie senior Landon Clary looks for an open teammate to pass to during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie's Luke Mast (10) celebrates with Landon Froese after the latter's goal during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Madison West sophomore Evan Blonien dumps a puck into the Sauk Prairie offensive zone during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
Sauk Prairie junior Karsyn Banta lines up a shot from the point during Tuesday night's nonconference game.
