Like other high school student-athletes, Luke Mast has looked to the pros to help mold his game.

The insight into Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and others has done wonders for the Sauk Prairie boys hockey senior. Mast has been on a tear since the opening puck drop of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring a career-high 33 goals and 45 assists.

It helped Mast become the fourth player in Sauk Prairie program history to break 200 career points, surpassing his brother Nick Mast for second all-time.

Luke Mast currently sits at 230 points after helping the Eagles capture a fifth successive WIAA Division 1 regional championship with a 1-0 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday.

The forward has fueled Sauk Prairie to a 20-4-2 record following a pair of playoff wins, as the Eagles finished runner-up in the Badger West Conference at 8-2-0.

