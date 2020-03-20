GIRLS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam's Jones, Okon receive recognition

Jones wasn’t alone. Okon, who had to miss several weeks during the season due to illness, was right there with her for 16 games of the season. And still, the league coaches took notice of what she did when she was on the ice.

“She’s an outstanding goalie,” Uttech said. “She’s recognized around the state as that. Last year she was honorable mention all-state. Goaltender is a difficult spot because it all comes down to you in the end. It’s a little easier to play that position when you have a lot of experience in front of you.

"I think a true measure of a goaltender, and I think it’s true for Abby this year, is how do you perform in that position when you don’t have all the experience in front of you? Night in, and night out, you’re going to see 50 or 60 shots, if not more, and there’s not a lot of relief.”

In the 16 games she played, Okon had a 90.2 save percentage, stopping 719 of the 797 she faced in goal.