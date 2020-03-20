GIRLS HOCKEY: Jones, Okon honored by Badger Conference coaches

Uttech said Jones became the primary weapon on offense as a defenseman because of the inexperience on the team. Junior Riley Smith was the only other Golden Beaver who scored a goal this season.

For her offensive dominance, Jones earned honorable mention all-state as a defenseman by the Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association.

“That’s a reflection of what all the coaches around the state think about her game,” Uttech said. “It’s a tough position to be in because everybody knows she’s the player they’ve got to focus on. Our offense is pretty much going to come from that player. As we progressed through the season and some of the younger players progressed through the season, they got opportunities to help out on offense, but they don’t have her skillset. It still becomes about trying to stop.”

Jones had a difficult job as the go-to-player among a team that had to play the likes of Cap Cities, Rock County and Metro Lynx was very tough. Rock County and Metro Lynx both were in the state tournament.

“You’re playing the best competition in the state on a regular bases and that’s a tough task for anyone,” Uttech said. “She weathered through it and she was an important aspect of what we did every time we were on the ice.”