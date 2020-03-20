GIRLS HOCKEY: Jones, Okon receive recognition in All-Badger Conference

The Beaver Dam prep girls hockey team didn’t co-op with the Fond du Lac Warbirds this season after being a co-op the previous two.
It was because the Golden Beavers felt like they had the numbers to compete without co-oping with another squad. And in fact, coach Paul Uttech had up to 28 players this past season where the Golden Beavers went 0-21 overall, 0-12 in the Badger Conference and had a first-round loss to the Warbirds to begin the postseason.
Beaver Dam didn’t have a stellar season due to inexperience littered throughout the team. The coaches in the Badger Conference still took notice of juniors Dayna Jones and Abby Okon. Jones was a first-team defensive selection and Okon was honorable mention as a goalie.
“Those two are cornerstones of our team regardless and you feel pretty good about having those two on the ice,” Uttech said. “Abby is a proven goaltender. She had outstanding seasons the last two years when we had the arrangement with Fond du Lac Warbirds. Dayna was a really good player too. Coming into the season we knew we had to build around those two.”
As a defenseman for the Golden Beavers Jones scored 20 of the team’s 21 goals during the season.
“I would describe Dayna as an offensive defenseman because she has an outstanding skillset,” Uttech said. “She had the ability to stick handle and her skating is really second to none among players around the state. In fact, last year we actually used her at forward, but she’s played defense most of her hockey career.”
Uttech said Jones became the primary weapon on offense even though she was defenseman because of the inexperience on the team. Junior Riley Smith was the only other Golden Beaver who scored a goal this season.
For her offensive dominance, Jones earned honorable mention all-state as a defenseman by the Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
“That’s a reflection of what all the coaches around the state think about her game,” Uttech said. “It’s a tough position to be in because everybody knows she’s the player they’ve got to focus on. Our offense is pretty much going to come from that player. As we progressed through the season and some of the younger players progressed through the season, they got opportunities to help out on offense, but they don’t have her skillset. It still becomes about trying to stop.”
Jones had a difficult job as the go-to-player among a team that had to play the likes of Cap Cities, Rock County and Metro Lynx, which were all very tough Badger Conference teams. Rock County and Metro Lynx both were in the state tournament.
“You’re playing the best competition in the state on a regular bases and that’s a tough task for anyone,” Uttech said. “She weathered through it and she was an important aspect of what we did every time we were on the ice.”
Jones wasn’t alone, trying to weather the storm on a nightly bases, either. Okon, who had to miss several weeks during the season due to illness, was right there with her for 16 games of the season. And still, the league coaches took notice of what she did when she was on the ice.
“She’s an outstanding goalie,” Uttech said. “She’s recognized around the state as that. Last year she was honorable mention all-state. Goaltender is a difficult spot because it all comes down to you in the end. It’s a little easier to play that position when you have a lot of experience in front of you. I think a true measure of a goaltender, and I think it’s true for Abby this year, is how do you perform in that position when you don’t have all the experience in front of you? Night in and night out, you’re going to see 50 or 60 shots, if not more, and there’s not a lot of relief.”
In the 16 games she played, Okon finished with a 0-13 record this season as she left several games early due to her sickness. She also had a 90.2 save percentage as she saved 719 shots of 797 shots on goal.
“Her stats this season were comparable from the last two years (with the Warbirds),” Uttech said. “She had outstanding games in net for us. One highlight was we played Viroqua who also has an outstanding goaltender (senior Abigail Severson) who was first-team All-Badger Conference, and Abby saved 76 shots out of 78 shots. We lost the game 2-0 because we were a bit compromised on where we can get offense. On the other end, they have a goaltender equal to the ability of Abby, but we couldn’t generate as much offensive pressure. Saving 76 out of 78 shots is phenomenal.
“You’ll take that any day of the week.”
