GIRLS HOCKEY: Shorthanded Beaver Dam blasted by Brookfield, 14-0

Just 43 seconds later Malcomson scored again off an assist by Maddy Rudella for a 3-0 lead.

Rudella took a shot from the blueline, and the puck came to a rest behind Albert’s right skate. Unfortunately for Albert, Malcomson was at the right place at the right time, as she poked it in for a 4-0 lead at 11:54.

At 14:18 into the first, Rudella assisted Malcolmson for another goal for the Glaciers to put them up 5-0 heading into the first intermission.

Rudella scored her first of the night at 3:21 into the second period and her teammate Molly Cole gave the Glaciers a 7-0 lead on an unassisted goal at 4:43.

Rudella assisted Morgan Steidl for the Glaciers’ eighth goal of the night at 9:04 into the second.

“She’s someone who looks to distribute the puck,” Uttech said of Rudella. “She looks to help other people score and set people up.”

Malcomson repaid Rudella back for all those goals she assisted with 3:28 left when Malcomson assisted Rudella for her second of the night to go up 9-0 in the second period.

Anzivina scored her second of the night with just 22 seconds left to put the Glaciers up 10-0 heading into the second intermission.