GIRLS HOCKEY: Shorthanded Beaver Dam blasted by Brookfield, 14-0

The Beaver Dam prep girls hockey team couldn’t get their first win of the season Tuesday night against Brookfield.
Hadley Malcolmson scored four goals in the first period to help the Glaciers cruise to a 14-0 victory.
“Hadley is an outstanding player,” Beaver Dam coach Paul Uttech said. “She’s an all-state caliber player. … She’s got a lot more experienced players around her.
"At this point in time our skating experience isn’t to the point where we can keep up with someone who can move like that on the ice. She’s a strong kid. She looks to score and the people that are playing around her help her do that.”
Uttech said the Golden Beavers (0-10) are a young, inexperienced group that is still improving game by game.
“This is a slow progression and development that it’s something we’ve been going through since the start of the season,” he said. “We have roughly 20 girls who’ve never played hockey before. There’s not a lot of skating experience. We knew that every game was going to be difficult.”
It also doesn’t help that many members of the Beaver Dam squad have caught the flu. There are two forwards out for Beaver Dam, as well as the team's starting and backup goalies. To replace starting goalie Abby Okon, who is out sick, and her backup Charlie Jo Davis, who has a broken finger, Uttech said he asked the team for volunteers.
In goal Tuesday night for just her second game was freshman Karlee Albert, who saw 45 shots from the Glaciers and finished with 32 saves. Albert had 50 saves in a 20-1 loss to Madison Metro Lynx last Thursday.
“We’re working with Karlee, who did a nice job tonight,” Uttech said. “This is brand new to her. We literally had to ask for volunteers (to play goalie). We’re doing the best we can.”
Despite all the downfalls Beaver Dam is suffering through, Uttech still sees positives from his team.
“There are a lot of positives here because we’re improving,” Uttech said. “You see kids, who knew nothing about this game before November and struggled to skate, are starting to recognize things. They’re starting to do the right things defensively. It’s a bit of a mismatch right now.
“Everybody is staying positive.”
After her teammate Bella Anzivino scored just 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the first period, that gave Malcolmson all the motivation she needed to get going for the Glaciers.
Malcomson stole the puck from Emma Anderson in the Beaver Dam end of the rink and rocketed it past Albert’s right shoulder for a 2-0 lead at 9:05 into the first.
“She’s a chore for anybody to handle,” Uttech said of Malcolmson. “She’s just that good of player.”
Just 43 seconds later Malcomson scored again off an assist by Maddy Rudella for a 3-0 lead.
Rudella took a shot from the blueline, and the puck came to a rest behind Albert’s right skate. Unfortunately for Albert, Malcomson was at the right place at the right time, as she poked it in for a 4-0 lead at 11:54.
At 14:18 into the first, Rudella assisted Malcolmson for another goal for the Glaciers to put them up 5-0 heading into the first intermission.
Rudella scored her first of the night at 3:21 into the second period and her teammate Molly Cole gave the Glaciers a 7-0 lead on an unassisted goal at 4:43.
Rudella assisted Morgan Steidl for the Glaciers’ eighth goal of the night at 9:04 into the second.
“She’s someone who looks to distribute the puck,” Uttech said of Rudella. “She looks to help other people score and set people up.”
Malcomson repaid Rudella back for all those goals she assisted with 3:28 left when Malcomson assisted Rudella for her second of the night to go up 9-0 in the second period.
Anzivina scored her second of the night with just 22 seconds left to put the Glaciers up 10-0 heading into the second intermission.
The Glaciers scored four more times in the third period from Julia Della Penna (2:36), Colleen Hopkins (6:22), Bella Branz) and Lizzy Doan (10:38) to go up 14-0.
“They’re trying to have everybody benefit from the kind of game that it is,” Uttech said. “They all can participate and they all get a chance to score.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.