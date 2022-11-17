High school boys hockey conference favorites, contenders and things to know

The high school boys hockey season is scheduled to begin Friday with several area teams looking to have great years.

There are three conferences — Badger East, Badger West and Big Eight — that sponsor area teams.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Waunakee.

Favorite: McFarland.

Contenders: Monona Grove, Waunakee.

Things to know: DeForest returns a healthy amount of players and some new ones that could help a young squad, according to coach Brent Richter. Richter thinks this year’s team will be deeper than he’s had in the past. ... Monona Grove is in the same boat with a young squad loaded with depth. The Silver Eagles will be led by juniors Wyatt Groth (13 goals, 20 assists) and Tyson Turner (14, 11). ... Beaver Dam lost three standouts (Gavin Hearley, Eli Uttech, Connor Strasser and Brady Shaw), but returns Alex Woods (15, 7), Boston Damon (15, 5) and goalie Henry Vick (.927 save percentage, 5 shutouts).

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo/Portage, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Oregon, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Madison Edgewood.

Contenders: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, Sauk Prairie, Oregon.

Things to know: Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said he expects the Crusaders to compete for their 12th straight conference title. Goalie Rowan White (21-3, 1.72 goals-against average and 92.6% save percentage last year) is back as are sophomores Bennett Cagle (1 goal, 7 assists), Matt Richter (7, 12) and Davis Halbleib (13, 8). ... Cheavers coach Neil Mattson said he has a balanced team with a strong returning core at defense, which includes Carson Brandt, Lucas Vana, Logan DeMars and Izak Eider. Alex Griebe will be between the pipes. ... The Eagles return top scorer Luke Mast (27 goals, 42 assists). Goalie Kaden Stracke had an 11-4 record, a 2.82 GAA and an 88.2% save percentage last season.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville, Madison La Follette/East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

Favorite: Verona.

Contenders: Middleton and Janesville.

Things to know: Madison Memorial coach Peter Brenner said Verona has been the league’s top program and doesn’t expect it to change, but the top half of the conference should be challenging with the likes of Middleton, Sun Prairie and the Spartans. Middleton coach Dan Truehl said Verona is “the team that we’re all chasing.” The Wildcats, who’ve won the last five conference titles, have a loaded roster. Senior Reece Cordray scored 66 points last season while senior Jack Marske (17 points), Tre Grignon (15), David Dina (15) and Caden Wedderspoon each reached double digits. Junior Blake Craven returns between the pipes with a 92.6% save percentage. ... Middleton has three forwards returning: Brady Engelkes (28 goals, 18 assists), Wyatt Ehrhardt (10, 20) and Drew Sjowall (7, 10). Goalie Cam Haynes (90.5% save percentage, 2.08 GAA) also returns. ... Sun Prairie returns Evan Luxford (20, 20), Tyler Rauls (14, 18), Adrien Krietlow (13, 10) and goalie Easton Lemke. ... Madison Memorial only has three seniors returning this year. Top players include Warner Frey (5, 6), Quinn Smith (16, 15) and Will McDonald (11, 10).

Other

Who’s in it: Waupun.

Things to know: Waupun is in the Badgerland, playing against Appleton United, Fond du Lac, St. Mary’s Springs, Fox Cities, Neenah co-op, Oshkosh and Shawano co-op. St. Mary's Springs, Neenah and Fond du Lac shared last season's conference championship at 6-1 while the Warriors struggled to a 2-6-2 conference record. Returning seniors for the Warriors are league honorable mention forwards Micah Buchholz (6, 4) and Mason Holz (14-8), sophomore Haiden Rieder (6, 10), junior Nate Batzler (9, 2) and senior Payson Landal (6, 9). Last season's goalie Tyler Fromolz, the Badgerland Player of the Year, graduated. Sophomore Blake Colker played 68 minutes over 20 games last season, making 28 saves and allowing one goal.