How a difficult team meeting has fueled the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team's turnaround

As uncomfortable as constructive criticism may be, it can be very helpful.
Following a 5-3 home loss to Baldwin-Woodville and a 5-1 Badger West Conference defeat at the hands of Oregon, the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston high school boys hockey team was in need of some tough love.
“We had a sit down and chat with the guys about ‘Hey, we have to focus here,’” RWD coach Neil Mattson said.
The Cheavers have done just that since the pair of losses, winning three straight games following Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over River Falls in the opening round of the annual Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic holiday tournament.
The turnaround is nothing new to RWD, which moved to 7-5-0 with the four-goal win over the Wildcats, as it usually hits its stride around the Holiday break. However, the Cheavers have done so with plenty of players pulling the load this year.
During RWD’s current run, which also includes a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sauk Prairie and a 4-0 romp over Tomah/Sparta, seven separate players have scored. Junior John Scott recorded a hat trick during the 5-1 win over the Wildcats while leading point getter Caden Brandt has had a pair of goals and an assist to bring his season total to 22 points on 11 goals and 11 assists.
Along with that pair, senior CJ Pfaff has two goals and four assists, and senior foreign exchange student Tomas Korndorfer has four assists of his own.
“CJ has really been starting to heat up, you’ve got Caden Brandt putting up points, and John Scott, we’ve been expecting him to do that all year,” Mattson said. “It makes it harder to defend against a team when you start looking at who’s scoring. If everything is coming from one line, it’s pretty easy to say ‘Okay, we’ll match that line and stop the rest.’”
A number of factors have contributed to the breadth of players getting on the score sheet, but in Mattson’s mind, it’s been the team’s collective effort stemming from that sit down meeting.
“We sat down and just said ‘Realize you have to trust each other,’’ he said.
“You may pass the puck five times, but if he scores on one in every five, that’s what you have to count on because the average line is going to score you two goals again. That’s why you hope your top two lines can put in two (apiece); that’s four and that’s a good differential usually in WIAA hockey.
“I think the kids are really starting to buy into the system at this point.”
More consistency in terms of the Cheavers’ lines has also helped. Korndorfer, from the Czech Republic, wasn’t available for RWD’s opening four games of the season. The senior forward was forced to play JV before the WIAA cleared his eligibility.
The Cheavers had also been without Trevor Slaght until their clash with Tomah/Sparta on Dec. 21 as the senior was recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
“It’s allowed us to readjust those top two lines and you’re starting to see the creativity,” Mattson said.
“Unfortunately Trevor hasn’t been here, but he worked his tail off to get his rehab done and it’s going to be a scary duo in a few games. Watching them tonight, they were just missing by inches on opportunities, that if they capitalize on in a few weeks, it’s going to be really scary.”
When the RWD offense hasn’t clicking, goalie Cooper Oakes has helped pick up the slack. The four-year senior starter made 32 saves in the Cheavers’ 2-1 win over Sauk Prairie and has recorded a 2.41 goals against average so far this season.
While not incorporated on the offensive end, Mattson knows Oakes is the key cog in the RWD machine.
“We’ll go as far as where Cooper will take us, and he knows that,” he said.
That road continues against Kenosha co-op in the winner’s bracket semifinal of the Cheeseburger Classic Wednesday night, followed by Thursday’s championship or third-place game. The Cheavers will then head to Waupaca on Jan. 4 before Badger West tilts against Oregon and rival Baraboo/Portage ahead of the Badger Challenge.