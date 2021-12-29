How a difficult team meeting has fueled the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team's turnaround

Along with that pair, senior CJ Pfaff has two goals and four assists, and senior foreign exchange student Tomas Korndorfer has four assists of his own.

“CJ has really been starting to heat up, you’ve got Caden Brandt putting up points, and John Scott, we’ve been expecting him to do that all year,” Mattson said. “It makes it harder to defend against a team when you start looking at who’s scoring. If everything is coming from one line, it’s pretty easy to say ‘Okay, we’ll match that line and stop the rest.’”

A number of factors have contributed to the breadth of players getting on the score sheet, but in Mattson’s mind, it’s been the team’s collective effort stemming from that sit down meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We sat down and just said ‘Realize you have to trust each other,’’ he said.

“You may pass the puck five times, but if he scores on one in every five, that’s what you have to count on because the average line is going to score you two goals again. That’s why you hope your top two lines can put in two (apiece); that’s four and that’s a good differential usually in WIAA hockey.

“I think the kids are really starting to buy into the system at this point.”