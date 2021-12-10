How a successful penalty kill has kept Beaver Dam boys hockey above .500 this season

A successful penalty kill is always a necessity in hockey and the Beaver Dam high school boys hockey team has shown it has a pretty darn good one this season.
The unit has helped the Golden Beavers stay above .500 at 4-2-0 overall, including 3-1-0 in Badger East Conference action. Still, they haven’t done themselves any favors earning 146 minutes in the penalty box on 47 penalties through six games, leaving just 160 minutes of even strength play.
Beaver Dam senior defenseman Connor Strasser said the added pressure of always being on the penalty kill does add stress to the team because “it gets to us and then we run our mouths.
“It happens, but we have to work on the penalty kill,” Strasser said. “We need to work on that, so we’re pretty much pros at the PK by now.”
That they are. The Golden Beavers have only given up eight goals while on the penalty kill this season and have scored two shorthanded goals to boot.
The first one came when senior Gavin Hearley scored against Milton to make it 4-0 with about 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the second period in Beaver Dam’s league home opener on Dec. 2. It proved to be the winning margin as the Golden Beavers held off a Red Hawks rally, featuring two powerplay goals, for a 4-3 win.
The second shorthanded goal came against McFarland on Thursday night. Sophomore Jacob Lont made a poke check away from a couple Spartans at his own blueline, which allowed junior Alex Woods to get open space and an eventual goal to go up 2-0 with 31 seconds left in the first period en route to a 5-2 win in league play.
“It was bigtime,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “Anytime you get a shorthanded goal, it really turns the screws on the other team. Jake’s got a very long reach, so his poke-check is a really strong part of his game. Alex, for as long as I’ve known him, he’s been a finisher. If he gets behind the defensemen, nobody scores all the time, but he finds the back of the net a lot.”
“Those are big, crucial plays,” Strasser added. “We work on blocked shots in practice. Anytime you get those, it helps out in the end.”
Speaking of nobody scoring, Beaver Dam had 12 penalties for 43 minutes Thursday night, but the Spartans could only muster one goal on the power play in the three-goal defeat. Another bad night for the Golden Beavers was when they defeated league-foe Monona Grove, 4-0, despite committing 10 penalties for 42 minutes.
“It’s frustrating and it’s not sustainable. We did get away with it (Thursday night),” Kraft said. “On the one side we’re getting a lot of practice on it. I think we’re getting a little bit better at it. We came into the second intermission with the intent to come out and not take anymore.
“We still did, but it wasn’t as bad as the second period. It’s not how we want to play and we understand that it’s not sustainable at this level of hockey.”
What helps the Golden Beavers is the experience that eight seniors bring back, including six on defense.
“It’s pretty good having the experience back there,” Strasser said. “We work together, we have good chemistry, played with each other through you and it all works out that we can all clear it out, and help out our goalies.”
Even with the help, sophomore goaltender Henry Vick made an impression Thursday night against the Spartans, finishing with 27 saves and giving up one even strength goal and one powerplay goal.
The defense in front of him knew what to do in Kraft’s mind because of all the experience.
“I really saw Brady Shaw and Connor Strasser both communicating out there,” Kraft said. “They were helping guys get into position. McFarland runs somewhat of a unique power play and we had to be in a different situation than we normally are. Watching those guys communicate to the younger guys on what to do was very good.
“On the bright side though, we have some people with quick releases. That’s what you need on the penalty kill. When the puck touches your stick, you need to send it down on the ice.”
Even with all the success they’ve had this early in the season, Kraft knows that prolonged time on the penalty kill will catch up to the Golden Beavers.
“Absolutely, we definitely don’t want to be the team that takes that many penalties,” he said. “We take pride in our penalty kill, but that doesn’t mean we want to do it.
“It’s something we’re going to emphasis … in practice.”
McFarland 0 1 1 — 2</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 2 0 3 — 5
First period: BD — Boston Damon (Gavin Hearley), 1:31; Alex Woods (Jacob Lont), 16:29 (sh)
Second period: M — Aiden Gabrielse, 12:36 (pp).
Third period: BD — Brady Shaw (Bradyn Strachota), 3:23 (pp); Evan Burchardt (Gavin Hearley, Jacob Lont), 12:48; Boston Damon (Alex Woods, Bradyn Strachota), 15:16 (pp); M — Simeon Pommerening (Mason Pommerening), 15:37.
Shots on goal: M 29, BD 23. Saves: M (Jaden Devous) 18; BD (Henry Vick) 27. Penalties-minutes: M 6-15, BD 12-43.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.