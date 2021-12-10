How a successful penalty kill has kept Beaver Dam boys hockey above .500 this season

“We still did, but it wasn’t as bad as the second period. It’s not how we want to play and we understand that it’s not sustainable at this level of hockey.”

What helps the Golden Beavers is the experience that eight seniors bring back, including six on defense.

“It’s pretty good having the experience back there,” Strasser said. “We work together, we have good chemistry, played with each other through you and it all works out that we can all clear it out, and help out our goalies.”

Even with the help, sophomore goaltender Henry Vick made an impression Thursday night against the Spartans, finishing with 27 saves and giving up one even strength goal and one powerplay goal.

The defense in front of him knew what to do in Kraft’s mind because of all the experience.

“I really saw Brady Shaw and Connor Strasser both communicating out there,” Kraft said. “They were helping guys get into position. McFarland runs somewhat of a unique power play and we had to be in a different situation than we normally are. Watching those guys communicate to the younger guys on what to do was very good.