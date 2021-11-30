How Beaver Dam boys hockey will be quarterbacked by veteran defensemen

The season is only two games in, but coach Doug Kraft has liked what he’s seen so far from his Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team.
His main observation is that the Golden Beavers are young at forward and goaltender, but have seasoned defensemen.
“When the defensemen control the puck, I feel like we’re going to be able to control the play pretty well,” Kraft said. “When we’re in the offensive zone, we think the offensive forwards are creative enough, they’re going to be able to make some things happen.”
The hope for Kraft and the Golden Beavers is that they can compete with Waunakee, the cream of the crop in the Badger East Conference, and shape up well in league play. Kraft said the Warriors are returning a “good team” that is well coached and competent.
“I think (Waunakee is) counting on this being a big year for them, but we want to challenge them,” Kraft said. “We want to challenge everybody else in our conference. Can we finish in the top two or three? We’d love to, but we’re a little bit young. So, we’re going to have to stay on message and we’re going to have to stay true to the things we want to do for us to try to make that happen.”
The Golden Beavers (1-1) lost a lot of production from the 2021 senior class, which included both Ian Conlin (20 goals, 16 assists) and Wesley Biel (11, 18), who combined to score 31 goals and 34 assists and were the top two in both categories.
To replace them, Kraft said senior Gavin Hearley’s line, which includes junior Alex Woods and senior Eli Uttech – who is playing out of his preferred defenseman position, but has shown he can score a lot in practice is helping out at forward – will be the first one up to cover opposing first lines.
Hearley and Woods tied for third on the team with six goals apiece while Hearley had 12 assists to Woods’ five a season ago.
Kraft said aside from that first line, the Golden Beavers have a plethora of second-year players that “logged good minutes in their freshmen years.”
Guys like Evan Burchardt, Boston Damon, Jacob Lont and Aiden Root are all sophomores that Kraft expects to make big impacts this season. Then you tag on Wayland’s Henri Rassau, a Germany product who is expected to see some ice time because he’s a good skater and has shown Kraft a lot of skills.
Sophomore Bradyn Strachota, played bantams hockey in Beaver Dam last year, but Kraft said, “he’s came in and has fit right in from Day 1. We’re expecting a nice progression from him over the course of the year. He is still in his first year of high school hockey. He’s not showing much signs of being behind anybody.”
Kraft said he expects each of the young forwards to show their growth.
“We expect them to come into their own throughout the course of the year and also have productive careers,” he said.
What will help their case is having a veteran set of defensemen. Kraft said Uttech could be moved back to defense if the situation warrants it, but he already has seniors Connor Strasser, Brady Shaw, Hayden Statz and Michael Stofflet, and junior Quentin Schroeder manning the defensive units.
“We’re really heavy on older defensemen,” Kraft said. “We’re going to count on them to really keep the play in front of them and quarterback us, and really take charge in a lot of the communication. We have three rookie goaltenders, so having that senior leadership on the backend is going to be very helpful in the defensive zone.”
Speaking of which, that 2021 senior class also graduated both Kirk Davis and Noah Banes. Both were very good starting goalies for the Golden Beavers.
“I don’t know that you can necessarily replace two senior goals who are more than capable of playing without having an experienced senior the following year, who maybe got a handful of games throughout his career,” Kraft said. “It’s pretty tough to do.”
Kraft’s job has been tough just two games into the season. He’s got sophomores Henry Vick and Parker Statz battling for playing time with freshman Zach Schave.
“To date, it’s been very close at practice,” Kraft said. “Neither one is really separating himself from each other yet.”
The Golden Beavers have played in two games – lost to Homestead 7-0 on Nov. 20 and three days later defeated Fox Cities 7-1 at home.
Both Vick and Schave played against the Highlanders. Schave started and played the first 27 minutes, giving up six goals, but had 16 saves. Vick played the final 24 minutes and had seven saves and had one shot slip past him.
“They were a tough opponent,” Kraft said. “It was a baptism by fire there, I think, for Zach.”
In the following game, Vick played the whole game, finishing with 15 saves and gave up one goal to Fox Cities. He will get the start against Monona Grove Tuesday night and Schave will start against Milton Thursday night.
“We’re going to get them two games under their belt and step back and take a look at the overall process and production of the two goaltenders,” Kraft said. “I told them both we might go with both, but if one separates himself, we might go with one. If you guys stay close all year, we might find some way to rotate you or be strategic with who’s playing.”
Kraft said he feels confident in using either goalie or possibly rotating them.
“Ideally, one of them will step up and take the job and separates himself, but if they’re battling it out all year, that’s good for competition and it’s good for their development,” he said. “It keeps them both in the conversation and engaged throughout the year.”
