How Beaver Dam boys hockey will be quarterbacked by veteran defensemen

The season is only two games in, but coach Doug Kraft has liked what he’s seen so far from his Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team.

His main observation is that the Golden Beavers are young at forward and goaltender, but have seasoned defensemen.

“When the defensemen control the puck, I feel like we’re going to be able to control the play pretty well,” Kraft said. “When we’re in the offensive zone, we think the offensive forwards are creative enough, they’re going to be able to make some things happen.”

The hope for Kraft and the Golden Beavers is that they can compete with Waunakee, the cream of the crop in the Badger East Conference, and shape up well in league play. Kraft said the Warriors are returning a “good team” that is well coached and competent.

“I think (Waunakee is) counting on this being a big year for them, but we want to challenge them,” Kraft said. “We want to challenge everybody else in our conference. Can we finish in the top two or three? We’d love to, but we’re a little bit young. So, we’re going to have to stay on message and we’re going to have to stay true to the things we want to do for us to try to make that happen.”