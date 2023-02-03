MCFARLAND — Friday night was special for the Beaver Dam boys hockey team.

The Golden Beavers traveled to McFarland and left with a 5-1 Badger East Conference victory over the Spartans.

The win meant Beaver Dam (16-5-1 overall, 11-1 Badger East) earned a share of the league title with Waunakee, which was its first in program history.

So leaving McFarland Community Ice Arena was going to be fun.

“It’s going to sink in on the bus ride home for sure,” Beaver Dam junior Jace Lont said. “We’re going to take it all in once we get back.”

Beaver Dam’s only league loss came by the hands of the Warriors, a 6-1 decision on Dec. 8. Beaver Dam answered back by beating Waunkaee 5-3 on Jan. 19.

“It strengthened our resolve to get back,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said. “We were missing a key defenseman at that time. We didn’t play our best game. Credit to Waunakee for beating us in our arena. We thought we could play better than that. We knew that if we wanted to be in this position, we were going to have to beat them at their place. We played probably our best game of the year that night.”

Lont said his team felt disrespected because of the low numbers for Beaver Dam, which sports a 14-man roster.

“We’re a small team,” he said. “Just being able to work with that, keep our legs to stay strong in games, that’s all part of it.”

Low numbers may hinder the Golden Beavers, but they make up for it with depth at forward. They have seven forwards and all can score at any time — just like Friday night. Beaver Dam averages 4.77 goals a game.

Beaver Dam had five players score goals against McFarland (10-12-0, 6-6). Junior Aiden Root (:35 seconds, first period), junior Bradyn Strachota (15:25, first), senior Alex Woods (5:46, second), junior Evan Burchardt (4:35, third) and Lont (11:28, third) all had goals.

“We’re deep at forward,” Kraft said. “It’s been that way all year. We’ve had lots of kids scoring. It’s not too uncommon for us to have a different scorer on each tally. That’s part of who we are. Our team embraces that.”

The Spartans got on the board 23 seconds into the second period when senior Payton Hauge converted to make it 2-1 at that point.

Beaver Dam’s mojo kept tallying up the points after that, though.

“I thought we had some jitters there in the first five or six minutes,” Kraft said. “It took us a while to settle in. … They knew it was the last one and they knew we needed these last two points. I can’t say enough about this group. They managed and seemed to do it.”

The Golden Beavers are 21-3 in Badger East Conference play the past two seasons. Beaver Dam finished second with a 10-2 record to the undefeated Warriors last season.

“We’ve had a lot of good players and a lot of good goaltending come through,” Kraft said. “There’s good teams in our conference, so you can’t expect to win all the time, but these guys were really put to the test and they answered the bell.”

Said Lont: “It’s the first conference win in program history. It’s huge for us. We were doubted all season. We were big underdogs. We were supposed to finish last in conference, and to come out with Waunakee on top is huge for us.”

