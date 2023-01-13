How being distracted by senior night hurt Badger Lightning in Friday's game against Cap City

BARABOO — Coach Rick Capener loves celebrating the seniors on the Badger Lightning girls hockey team each year.

However, it seemed to be a distraction in Friday’s 4-1 Badger Conference loss to Cap City at Pierce Park.

The Badger Lightning (7-8, 4-4 Badger), a co-op of Baraboo, Reedsburg, Royall, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells, finished with 11 penalties but gave up just one goal in the second period.

“This is a high-pressure game for us because it’s conference,” Capener said. “They’ve had the best of us for 10 years and we beat them 2-0 on their ice. We knew the pressure was up to get ahold of them. We come in on senior night, and I’ll be honest, I love senior night, but it’s just a huge distraction. We weren’t focused and you could tell. They just were not playing their normal. … It just makes it tough. You’ve just got to focus on the game and it’s hard.”

It was an energy boost for the Cougars (4-13, 2-4), who lost to the Badger Lightning 2-0 on Dec. 5.

“Our girls took it personal,” Cap City coach Brenna Weber said. “Some of these girls grew up playing with these girls on Badger Lightning. It’s one of those it’s you’re enemies on ice, but friends outside of it. It’s nice to push it back, take advantage and have it be a good win.”

That goal was from freshman Ella Knapp at 7 minutes, 1 second into the second period to regain the lead at 2-1 for the Cougars.

“It’s big to build momentum,” Weber said of her team controlling the puck for much of the game. “Obviously, goals are a big part of that, but keeping the pressure on and keeping it in their zone is harder for (Badger Lightning). Getting stuck in your zone is hard.”

The Cougars added some insurance at 8:18 when sophomore Teegan Davis poked the puck away from Badger Lightning senior Eryn Benson. The puck, though, went over the shoulder of junior goalie Alyssa Gada for a 3-1 lead.

“It’s nice to see pretty goals,” Weber said. “Sometimes there’s games where you only get the gritty ones and you can’t really see like that. It’s always nice to see a good, hard goal. It comes from the effort of putting the pressure on making them turn it over and then taking advantage of that shot.”

Gada saw a lot of action as she finished with 34 saves.

Badger Lightning senior Olivia Kaminsky raised the lead to 4-1 at 4:37 into the third period.

It wasn’t all bad for the Badger Lightning, though. After Cap City sophomore Olivia Dull got the game’s first goal at 2:58, it was Badger Lightning senior Mallory Ruland who tied the game up at 9:52 of the first period.

“We were feeling fine,” Capener said. “When you get into some penalty trouble in that second period, that hurt us. I take my top-line players and they have to kill penalties and they’re not real fresh when it’s back to 5-on-5 again. It just spirals down.”

Even though the Badger Lightning gave up three unanswered goals in the final two periods, Capener said they will take away some positives in film study.

“If I would say there was a positive, we got some good film for some stuff that we need to work on and correct,” Capener said. “They’re not big things. They’re just little things we need.”

Close 1 of 15 Photos: Action from Friday's girls hockey game between Cap City, Badger Lightning The Badger Lightning host Cap City in a girls hockey game at Pierce Park in Baraboo Friday night. 1 of 15