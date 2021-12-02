How 'knuckling down' when their 'backs were against the wall' lifted Beaver Dam by Milton

After some games there is disappointment. After others, jubilation.
And then there’s the category of relief.
File the Beaver Dam boys hockey team’s 4-3, Badger East Conference victory over Milton on Thursday night at the Beaver Dam Family Center under that last one.
The Golden Beavers scored first with 5 minutes, 17 seconds gone by and then added to their lead with three more goals in the second period.
But they would give up two late in the second and another midway through the third, needing to hold on for the final 8:09 of the game to escape.
Freshman goalie Zach Schave and the defense got the job done in the clutch.
“It’s never easy for a rookie goalie, let alone a freshman goalie,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said of Schave, who had 21 saves on then night — with six of them in the first period, seven in the second and eight in the third. “We put a lot of pressure on him by taking penalties tonight, and they had some good players on Milton who were making him work.
“They slipped a few past him and our backs were against the wall, so I’m proud of him and the whole team for really knuckling down the last eight or nine minutes there.
“It was starting to look like overtime was looming.”
Yes it was. But Beaver Dam (3-1, 2-0 Badger East) avoided such fate by turning away the Red Hawks (1-2-1) time after time late, none bigger than when they won a face-off in the Golden Beavers’ defensive zone with 8 seconds to go but couldn’t manufacture a shot on goal.
It was the Red Hawks’ Tyler Ellis who made it 4-3, scoring a rebound shot after Beaver Dam turned it over trying to clear the puck out of the corner.
All the momentum was on Milton’s side at that point, so Kraft hit pause.
“We took a timeout, we slowed things down and we tried to give some guys some breathers,” he said. “And Zach played well — he made the saves he needed to make and got his first varsity win.”
Until late in the second period the Golden Beavers were in firm control, having opened the night with an early 12-2 edge in shots on goal and taking the 1-0 first period lead when junior forward Alex Woods poked in a rebound shot off the stick of senior defenseman Eli Uttech.
Woods struck again in the second period, making it 2-0 with 9:27 gone by when he corralled another rebound — this one off the stick of senior forward Gavin Hearley — and buried it.
Less than two minutes later it was senior defenseman Brady Shaw that scored, firing from the right point off the pipe and in.
And with 1:28 left in the period Hearley intercepted the puck near the opposite blue line — Beaver Dam wasn’t moving the puck with intent, Kraft said, which was what led to the turnover — and took off on a breakaway, scoring one-on-one for a short-handed goal to make it 4-0.
After that, however, it was pretty much all Milton.
Junior forward Colter Thom controlled the puck off the wall and scored to make it 4-1 with 42 seconds to go in the period and 20 seconds later, after a Beaver Dam turnover, junior forward Justin Schnell made it 4-2 — a titanic turn of events right before the second intermission.
The Red Hawks’ first goal came on the power play, as did the second.
Playing short-handed was a problem all night long for the Golden Beavers, who were whistled for seven penalties, one of them being a five-minute major and another a 10-minute misconduct.
“Penalties really got the best of us — we got a lot of work on the penalty kill tonight,” Kraft said. “That’s something that we can’t continue to do throughout the season. They scored three answered goals because we couldn’t control our play.”
Ultimately, though, the Golden Beavers were able to prevail thanks to the second-half flurry of goals and just enough defense down the stretch.
“Our plan was really just to get pucks to the net and make sure we were crashing hard and trying to get rebounds,” Kraft said. “We have a lot of speed, especially with our younger players, and our guys are using it to their advantage.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.