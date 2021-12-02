How 'knuckling down' when their 'backs were against the wall' lifted Beaver Dam by Milton

After some games there is disappointment. After others, jubilation.

And then there’s the category of relief.

File the Beaver Dam boys hockey team’s 4-3, Badger East Conference victory over Milton on Thursday night at the Beaver Dam Family Center under that last one.

The Golden Beavers scored first with 5 minutes, 17 seconds gone by and then added to their lead with three more goals in the second period.

But they would give up two late in the second and another midway through the third, needing to hold on for the final 8:09 of the game to escape.

Freshman goalie Zach Schave and the defense got the job done in the clutch.

“It’s never easy for a rookie goalie, let alone a freshman goalie,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Kraft said of Schave, who had 21 saves on then night — with six of them in the first period, seven in the second and eight in the third. “We put a lot of pressure on him by taking penalties tonight, and they had some good players on Milton who were making him work.

“They slipped a few past him and our backs were against the wall, so I’m proud of him and the whole team for really knuckling down the last eight or nine minutes there.