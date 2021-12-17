How the Badger Lightning girls hockey team has started to turn the corner so far this season

Roster turnover is commonplace in high school sports.

It’s not often that a team returns its entire team from the year before; however, it’s that exact luxury Badger Lightning girls hockey coach Rick Capener is faced with this year.

The Baraboo co-op, featuring other players from Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin Dells and Royall, brought back its entire team from last year. Not only that, the Lightning added to its ranks with five skilled newcomers.

The mix has yielded some positive results so far as the team has opened the season 3-3-0 overall, including an 0-3-0 mark in Badger Conference play. It has Capener and his strong core thinking they can rise up the league ranks as the New Year approaches.

“It’s super encouraging,” he said. “The girls were all up beat to begin with, but they were super upbeat knowing we were bringing everybody back, and then we added five players this year and some of those five were ready to jump right in and play.

“We brought in some talent ready to go, to what we already had, so the excitement has been pretty high at the start of the season.”