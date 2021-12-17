How the Badger Lightning girls hockey team has started to turn the corner so far this season

Roster turnover is commonplace in high school sports.
It’s not often that a team returns its entire team from the year before; however, it’s that exact luxury Badger Lightning girls hockey coach Rick Capener is faced with this year.
The Baraboo co-op, featuring other players from Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin Dells and Royall, brought back its entire team from last year. Not only that, the Lightning added to its ranks with five skilled newcomers.
The mix has yielded some positive results so far as the team has opened the season 3-3-0 overall, including an 0-3-0 mark in Badger Conference play. It has Capener and his strong core thinking they can rise up the league ranks as the New Year approaches.
“It’s super encouraging,” he said. “The girls were all up beat to begin with, but they were super upbeat knowing we were bringing everybody back, and then we added five players this year and some of those five were ready to jump right in and play.
“We brought in some talent ready to go, to what we already had, so the excitement has been pretty high at the start of the season.”
Excitement hasn’t been the only thing reaching exceeding heights. The Lightning has found the back of the net 26 times this season, including a team-high five goals from junior Kayla Capener — she was last year’s leading point scorer with 43 behind 16 goals and 27 assists — but it hasn’t been just her. Nine different players have four points at least for the Lightning, including four others alongside Kayla Capener five or more,
That depth, spanning all three forwards lines, is a welcome problem for Rick Capener to have.
“It’s not like we have to go, ‘Oh, we have to wait until we get back around to this line before we’re going to get a chance to score.’ We know all of the lines can get it done and they’ve been showing that,” he said, noting more than just goals and assists are showing up as well.
“To the kids, they like to see the production — what they say matters on the scoresheet — but a lot of things don’t get seen like blocked shots. Those don’t get seen regularly, but it’s brought everyone up on the scoresheet.”
Among those helping to step up and shoulder more of the scoring load is Signe Begalske. The Sauk Prairie senior second-year player has thrived since making a full-time switch to forward after primarily playing defense last season.
Begalske has a second-best eight points behind Kayla Capener (13), with four goals and four assists apiece, a number that Rick Capener believes will only continue to grow.
“You’re seeing her production go way up already and it’s only going to continue; last year wasn’t a true snapshot of her playing forward all year, she kind of split duties,” he said.
Along with Begalske, Baraboo freshman Reese Olson has made an immediate impact alongside the former and Kayla Capener. It’s a spot that Baraboo junior Bella Bowden thrived in last season while tallying 20 points, including a second-best 15 goals.
While the Lightning are without Bowden until January, Rick Capener has been impressed with Olson’s four-point start.
“Missing her right now is hard, but Reese is filling what we’d classify as Bella’s position and she’s done very well. Still young and learning, but doing well,” he said. “That top line up there is just getting it done.”
The Lightning have gotten plenty of production on the back end as well. The top defensive line of Baraboo senior Carson Blosenski (2 goals, 3 assists) and Sauk Prairie freshman Audrey Hanko (1 goal, 2 assists) have a combined eight points, while Baraboo junior Eryn Benson (1 goal, 5 assists) and Reedsburg junior Lily McPherson (1 goal, 3 assists) have 10 points of their own.
Among the group, Rick Capener has been most impressed with Hanko, who as “stepped right in and filled in like she’s been with us a couple years.”
Also on the back end the Lightning have Reedsburg sophomore Alyssa Gada back between the pipes as the Reedsburg sophomore has a .893 save percentage so far while allowing 3 goals a game. The Lightning also include a third offensive line of Wisconsin Dells’ Madchen Ewig and Kayla Garbacz, as well as Sauk Prairie sophomore Katelyn Allen, while rounding out the team are Baraboo senior Emily Gunnell and Zoey Udelhofen.
The increased numbers have helped give the Lightning a third offensive line, something they didn’t have last year.
“We’re not looking to shorten our bench midway through the game,” Rick Capener said. “We all know and have on the horizon that if the game is tight, we’re going to make some adjustments, but the lines are doing what they need to be doing so we don’t need to do that (as much). It’s really positive.”
A positive attitude is also helping fuel the team’s strong start. Rick Capener attributed that to the team’s “desire to not give up,” thanks largely to knowledge the Lightning are making large strides already towards next year with only three seniors on this year’s roster.
It’s showed in some already improved results. Among the Lightning’s losses are a 6-1 defeat to the Cap City Cougars, as well as a 2-1 loss the Rock County Fury, two teams that Baraboo has traditionally struggled against.
“Those challenges are closer in sight for us; we don’t lose games in the first period anymore,” Rick Capener said.
The challenges will continue heading into the New Year and out of it with upcoming games against current Badger Conference leader Stoughton co-op next Tuesday before non-conference tilts against Northland Pines and Onalaska.
As daunting as the looming games are, Capener knows they’re necessary if the Lightning was to continue to strike.
“We picked a pretty tough schedule this year, and building and getting better, we need to play those teams,” he said.
