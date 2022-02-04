How two sets of brothers are powering Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey's high-scoring success

Siblings, especially in sports, can share a special connection when playing alongside one another.

As cliché as it might sound, there’s a sixth sense with brothers and sisters. Knowing where the other may be or going to do can lead to plenty of success.

The Sauk Prairie co-op high school boys hockey team has definitely been the beneficiary of those bonds this winter. Senior Nick Mast, junior Luke Mast and seniors Erik and Hakon Peterson have combined for 177 of the team's 235 points this season in helping the Eagles soar heading into the final week of the regular season.

“When we’re out there as brothers, there’s definitely an energy booster; it gets you going and it’s fun to be playing with each other,” Erik Peterson said.

It’s definitely been fun for the Eagles as a team as they are 15-3-0 as a team, including 5-3-0 in the Badger West Conference. Sauk Prairie had won 11 straight games prior to falling 3-2 to rival Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Tuesday.

The Eagles quickly bounced back on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Middleton, who is 15-7-0 overall and tied for second place in the rugged Big Eight Conference at 9-5-0.

Three of the four siblings played a part in the team’s bounce-back win over the Cardinals. Nick Mast and Luke Mast each scored a goal and an assists, while Erik Peterson added an assist on what proved to be the game-winning goal in the waning seconds of the second period.

That trio comprises the Eagles’ first line and has been playing together now for two straight seasons. For both Erik Peterson and Luke Mast, it’s that continuity that further strengthens their bonds.

“I love playing with them, they’re great players and they get things done. I try to do the best I can out there and I think we have some good chemistry out there; we try to get the work done that we need to do,” Erik Peterson said.

“I love playing with them too. It’s a great line and at practice we’re working our butts off too,” Mast added.

Leading the way for the Eagles is Nick Mast, who is 12th in the state with 60 points, including a team-high 38 goals and third-best 22 assists. The forward has been on fire all season long but turned things on with a 10-point week that earned him WisconsinPrepHockey.net Player of the Week honors for Jan. 17-23.

He has eight hat tricks so far this season, including three in the Eagles’ last five games, and the strong campaign — Nick Mast has scored at least 30 points in each of his four seasons — has him closing in on 200 career points.

While he may not be the most vocal leader as the Eagles’ captain, Nick Mast’s stats speak for themselves.

“He doesn’t say much in the locker room, but you can easily tell he can lead us out on the ice. He trusts all of us and we trust him; it’s a great bond we have,” Nick Mast said.

“He pushes us to do better all the time, so when we see him and he has all these points, it definitely gives us a boost where we’re like ‘Okay, let’s go do one for him now and back him up,’” Erik Peterson added.

The rest of the top-scoring quartet has certainly held up their end of the bargain.

Luke Mast is second on the Eagles with 56 points, including a team-best 36 assists, and is already over 100 career points himself. Meanwhile Erik Peterson has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) while twin brother Hakon, Sauk Prairie’s top defensemen, has 33 points, including a second-best 23 helpers, with the latter just four points away from the century mark.

While he’s nipping at his elder brother’s heels, Luke Mast admitted the pair don’t really discuss their race for the team points lead.

“We don’t talk about it really, but in the back of our heads we’re probably thinking ‘Oh, I want to beat him.’ But as a team we just want to win,” he said.

Regardless of who may rule the scoresheet on a given night, just having that many weapons is a major confidence boost for the Eagles.

“When we’re out there, we know we can do it, we know we have each other’s backs and we can count on each other to put one in the back of the net. Even if we’re down, we can count on each other,” said Erik Peterson, who also knows the Eagles just need to stick to their script.

“We just have to play our game because we know how to do that and we’ve done it before.”

Sauk Prairie returns to the ice Monday against Monroe before hosting Tomah/Sparta and Badger West leaders Madison Edgewood to close out the regular season. Having taken a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Crusaders earlier this season, Nick Mast knows how much momentum could be made by handing the league champs their first conference loss.

“If we can get a win there going into playoffs, that’ll really be huge,” he said.

