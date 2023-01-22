 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Sauk Prairie's Luke Mast in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin

The Pumas leading scorer talks about what fictional television show she'd like to live in and her dream dog breed.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Luke Mast of Sauk Prairie.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie

Luke Mast mug

Mast

Sport: Hockey.

By the numbers: A four-year star for the Eagles, Mast has continued to be coach Dave Lohrei’s top offensive weapon this winter. After some significant losses in production, the forward leads Sauk Prairie in goals and assists with 22 and 30, respectively, for a team-high 52 points. Mast, who is nearing 200 career points — he currently has 195 behind 79 goals and 116 assists — is averaging 3.06 points per game. He’s recorded six multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks, and has 13 games with multiple points, including a six-assist performance in the Eagles’ 8-1 win over Baraboo/Portage on Jan. 6. Behind Mast, Sauk Prairie is currently 13-3-2 overall and sitting in second place in the Badger West Conference at 7-2-0.

Favorite athletic memory: Going to nationals in Dallas for Team Wisconsin my sophomore year.

Favorite class: AP Computer Science.

Favorite place to compete on the road: LaBahn Arena against Madison Edgewood.

Quotable: “Luke is an excellent student and has a bright future. He’s very talented and his on-ice vision is impressive,” Lohrei said. “He’s a team leader, on and off the ice, embraces competitive moments and is truly a pleasure to coach.”

