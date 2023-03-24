Sauk Prairie's Luke Mast was the only WiscNews-area boys hockey player to make a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State team this season.
The forward was a second-team selection after being the driving force of the team's offense.
Here are the WiscNews All-Area boys hockey team selections.
Player of the year
Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie — Mast led Sauk Prairie in goals scored and assists this season, with his 78 points ranking third in the state.
Mast finished his career with 231 points, making him the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career points.
His performance this season helped Sauk Prairie finish second in the Badger West behind Madison Edgewood.
Coach of the year
Doug Kraft, Beaver Dam — Kraft's leadership propelled Beaver Dam to a share of the Badger East Conference title for the first time in program history.
The Golden Beavers finished with a 16-6-1 record and won their opening postseason game 7-2 against Cedarburg on Feb. 18.
All-Area first team
Forwards — Evan Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam; Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie; Caden Brandt, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.
Defenders — Quentin Schroeder, sr., Beaver Dam; Karsyn Banta, jr., Sauk Prairie.
Goaltender — Alexander Griebe, so., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.
All-Area second team
Forwards — John Scott, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston; Nate Batzler, jr., Waupun; Alex Woods, sr., Beaver Dam.
Defenders — Micah Buchholz, sr., Waupun; Cade Hartgerink, jr., Waupun.
Goaltender — Kaden Stracke, sr., Sauk Prairie.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.
