Sauk Prairie's Luke Mast was the only WiscNews-area boys hockey player to make a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State team this season.

The forward was a second-team selection after being the driving force of the team's offense.

Here are the WiscNews All-Area boys hockey team selections.

Player of the year

Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie — Mast led Sauk Prairie in goals scored and assists this season, with his 78 points ranking third in the state.

Mast finished his career with 231 points, making him the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career points.

His performance this season helped Sauk Prairie finish second in the Badger West behind Madison Edgewood.

Coach of the year

Doug Kraft, Beaver Dam — Kraft's leadership propelled Beaver Dam to a share of the Badger East Conference title for the first time in program history.

The Golden Beavers finished with a 16-6-1 record and won their opening postseason game 7-2 against Cedarburg on Feb. 18.

All-Area first team

Forwards — Evan Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam; Luke Mast, sr., Sauk Prairie; Caden Brandt, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.

Defenders — Quentin Schroeder, sr., Beaver Dam; Karsyn Banta, jr., Sauk Prairie.

Goaltender — Alexander Griebe, so., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.

All-Area second team

Forwards — John Scott, sr., Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston; Nate Batzler, jr., Waupun; Alex Woods, sr., Beaver Dam.

Defenders — Micah Buchholz, sr., Waupun; Cade Hartgerink, jr., Waupun.

Goaltender — Kaden Stracke, sr., Sauk Prairie.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

Close Aiden Root Beaver Dam's Aiden Root tries to get the puck along the boards during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota takes a shot on goal during the first period. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota wins a faceoff during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Evan Burchardt Beaver Dam's Evan Burchardt falls down while trying to control the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Jacob Lont Beaver Dam's Jacob Lont controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Quentin Schroeder Beaver Dam's Quentin Schroeder gets the puck at the blueline during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Addison Pennekamp McFarland's Addison Pennekamp takes a shot on goal during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam. Payton Hauge McFarland's Payton Hauge looks forward while controlling the puck during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game. Sean Pritchard McFarland's Sean Pritchard looks forward while controlling the puck. Ty Paulios McFarland's Ty Paulios tries to find an open lane during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game. Photos: Action from boys hockey game between Beaver Dam and McFarland The Spartans hosted the Golden Beaver Dam in a Badger East Conference game Friday night. Aiden Root Beaver Dam's Aiden Root tries to get the puck along the boards during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota takes a shot on goal during the first period. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota wins a faceoff during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Bradyn Strachota Beaver Dam's Bradyn Strachota controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Evan Burchardt Beaver Dam's Evan Burchardt falls down while trying to control the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Jacob Lont Beaver Dam's Jacob Lont controls the puck during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Quentin Schroeder Beaver Dam's Quentin Schroeder gets the puck at the blueline during the first period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against McFarland. Addison Pennekamp McFarland's Addison Pennekamp takes a shot on goal during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam. Payton Hauge McFarland's Payton Hauge looks forward while controlling the puck during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game. Sean Pritchard McFarland's Sean Pritchard looks forward while controlling the puck. Ty Paulios McFarland's Ty Paulios tries to find an open lane during the second period of Friday's Badger East Conference game.