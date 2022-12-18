Meet Wisconsin Dells' John Scott in this week's high school sports spotlight

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

John Scott, Sr., Wisconsin Dells

By the numbers: Scott’s fourth season as part of the Cheavers’ varsity program has gotten off to a red-hot start. After tallying 14 goals last season, the bruising forward has pocketed half that total already with a team-high seven goals in Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston’s first seven games. He scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to Eau Claire North on Nov. 25 and most recently had a natural hat trick in the team’s 5-0 shutout over Baraboo/Portage on Dec. 10. On top of his goal scoring, Scott has already matched his five assists from a year ago, bolstered by his three helpers in a 4-2 win over Antigo on Nov. 26.