Meet Wisconsin Dells' John Scott in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is John Scott of Wisconsin Dells.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
John Scott, Sr., Wisconsin Dells
Sport: Boys hockey.
By the numbers: Scott’s fourth season as part of the Cheavers’ varsity program has gotten off to a red-hot start. After tallying 14 goals last season, the bruising forward has pocketed half that total already with a team-high seven goals in Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston’s first seven games. He scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to Eau Claire North on Nov. 25 and most recently had a natural hat trick in the team’s 5-0 shutout over Baraboo/Portage on Dec. 10. On top of his goal scoring, Scott has already matched his five assists from a year ago, bolstered by his three helpers in a 4-2 win over Antigo on Nov. 26.
Favorite class: World History with coach Bill Paris.
Favorite place to compete on the road: LaBahn Arena against Edgewood.
Quotable: “John is just a hard-working player,” coach Neil Mattson said. ”He is a fantastic young man, works hard and plays a very blue collar style of hockey."
