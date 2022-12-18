 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Wisconsin Dells' John Scott in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Warriors leading scoring duo discuss what got them into the sport and their hottest takes.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is John Scott of Wisconsin Dells.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

John Scott mug

Scott

John Scott, Sr., Wisconsin Dells

Sport: Boys hockey.

By the numbers: Scott’s fourth season as part of the Cheavers’ varsity program has gotten off to a red-hot start. After tallying 14 goals last season, the bruising forward has pocketed half that total already with a team-high seven goals in Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston’s first seven games. He scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to Eau Claire North on Nov. 25 and most recently had a natural hat trick in the team’s 5-0 shutout over Baraboo/Portage on Dec. 10. On top of his goal scoring, Scott has already matched his five assists from a year ago, bolstered by his three helpers in a 4-2 win over Antigo on Nov. 26.

Favorite class: World History with coach Bill Paris.

Favorite place to compete on the road: LaBahn Arena against Edgewood.

Quotable: “John is just a hard-working player,” coach Neil Mattson said. ”He is a fantastic young man, works hard and plays a very blue collar style of hockey."

