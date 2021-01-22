PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage claims 5-2 win over Janesville Craig/Parker in wild third period

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team scored five unanswered goals during a wild seven-goal third period that saw the Thunderbirds claim a 5-2 win over Janesville Craig/Parker in Thursday's non-conference game at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.

"Was probably another one of our more complete games," Baraboo head coach Dave Clark said, noting that junior goaltender Andrew Schaetzl made 28 saves to keep the net empty much of the night. "When Andrew Schaetzl is dialed in, he's a heck of a goalie. I think the game was won when he stopped a breakaway from one of their better players. The challenge — now that he's where we thought and hoped he'd be — is to not only maintain but continue to attack that process of getting better every day."

Baraboo/Portage (7-9) as a whole has shown growth in recent outings. After ending an 11-game losing streak against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Saturday, the T-Birds returned to claim a come-from-behind win over the Janesville co-op (3-12).

The Bluebirds struck first, with Lucas Vogt scoring 4 minutes, 13 seconds into the third. Baraboo's top line answered immediately, with Oliver Scanlan and Carson Zick assisting Campbell Koseor at the 4:53 mark.