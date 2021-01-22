PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage claims 5-2 win over Janesville Craig/Parker in wild third period

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team scored five unanswered goals during a wild seven-goal third period that saw the Thunderbirds claim a 5-2 win over Janesville Craig/Parker in Thursday's non-conference game at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.
"Was probably another one of our more complete games," Baraboo head coach Dave Clark said, noting that junior goaltender Andrew Schaetzl made 28 saves to keep the net empty much of the night. "When Andrew Schaetzl is dialed in, he's a heck of a goalie. I think the game was won when he stopped a breakaway from one of their better players. The challenge — now that he's where we thought and hoped he'd be — is to not only maintain but continue to attack that process of getting better every day."
Baraboo/Portage (7-9) as a whole has shown growth in recent outings. After ending an 11-game losing streak against Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Saturday, the T-Birds returned to claim a come-from-behind win over the Janesville co-op (3-12).
The Bluebirds struck first, with Lucas Vogt scoring 4 minutes, 13 seconds into the third. Baraboo's top line answered immediately, with Oliver Scanlan and Carson Zick assisting Campbell Koseor at the 4:53 mark.
"The game started to turn when the line of Campbell Koseor, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Oliver Scanlan answered their goal right away," Clark said. "And Andrew makes the breakaway save... it was all momentum after that and the kids fed off it."
The T-Birds took their first lead of the night when Peyton Sloan assisted Luke Schweda for a power-play goal at 6:59.
"Luke Schweda is starting to find soft spots in the ice," Clark said of the sophomore forward. "Game is slowing down a bit for him, and he found the back off the net off a scramble."
The T-Birds never gave the lead back, as Scanlan and Koseor found Fitzwilliams at 8:27 before Sloan and Fitzwilliams tacked on insurance goals to give Baraboo/Portage to a 5-1 lead.
Janesville's Kadin Garcia capped the scoring with an unassisted goal with 31 seconds to go.
Scanlan, a senior forward, had three assists in the win, while Zick, a freshman defenseman, has continued to grow more comfortable making plays.
"Zick had two assists tonight, but also initiated the play for another goal and has done a great job staying out of the box, but still being physical," Clark said. "Fun to see a kid putting in some work off the ice get rewarded."
The T-Birds will look for their third straight win when they host McFarland on Monday.