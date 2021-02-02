PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage eliminated by Sun Prairie in regional semifinals

There wasn't much separating Baraboo/Portage and Sun Prairie on Tuesday night.
But the ninth-seeded Cardinals had just enough in the tank, scoring two power-play goals and an empty-netter to notch a 3-1 win over No. 8 Baraboo/Portage in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Baraboo.
Baraboo/Portage (7-12) was on the offensive throughout an opening period that saw Sun Prairie (1-4) penalized three times. The Cardinals killed off the first two in a relatively comfortable period that saw both teams create limited scoring opportunities.
Campbell Koseor and Gabe Fitzwilliams each got shots off during Baraboo/Portage's first power play, while Sun Prairie's first good look came about 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the period. Davis Hamilton raised his arms, but the puck appeared to hit the post and deflect wide to keep the game scoreless.
Koseor immediately went the other way and hit the pipe, while a late Sun Prairie penalty led to Cardinals goalie Blaine Egli saving shots by Koseor and Luna Larson.
However, the T-Birds started with an advantage, opening the period with 53 seconds remaining of a power play. They struck immediately, with Oliver Scanlan assisting Larson to give Baraboo/Portage a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the second.
The momentum didn't last long, as Sun Prairie's first power play of the night came with 14:18 to go in the second. The puck was in the back of the net 22 seconds later, with Evan Luxford and Tyler Rauls assisting Hamilton to tie the game at 1.
The T-Birds managed to stay even despite being called for two more penalties and briefly playing 3-on-5. But Baraboo/Portage goaltender Andrew Schaetzl held off the Cardinals, while the T-Birds' best opportunities ended when Egli saved shots by Carson Zick and Scanlan.
The end of he second period resembled the first, as Sun Prairie was called for a 2-minute penalty with 1:04 remaining. The T-Birds couldn't take advantage of it this time around, and the teams were at even strength until the Cardinals went on a 5-minute power play with 12:44 to go.
They took just 1:12 to cash in. Schaetzl saved a shot by Cole Herwig, but Noah Wilk kept digging, burying the rebound to give Sun Prairie a 2-1 lead with 11:32 left.
Schaetzl made a couple close-range saves to keep the T-Birds within striking distance, but they couldn't capitalize on the other end against a Sun Prairie team that came in giving up 4.3 goals per game.
The puck did make its way past Egli with 1:54 remaining, but the officials called it off after the net was knocked out of position. The T-Birds came up empty the rest of the way, while Wilk iced the game with an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining.
It was the first win of the season for the Cardinals, who played just a four-game regular season due to coronavirus protocols. They earned themselves a sixth game, advancing to take on top-seeded Madison Edgewood (11-5) in the regional finals. The Crusaders have won 11 of 13, including nine straight, since losing their first four games of the season.