PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage eliminated by Sun Prairie in regional semifinals

Baraboo/Portage (7-12) was on the offensive throughout an opening period that saw Sun Prairie (1-4) penalized three times. The Cardinals killed off the first two in a relatively comfortable period that saw both teams create limited scoring opportunities.

Campbell Koseor and Gabe Fitzwilliams each got shots off during Baraboo/Portage's first power play, while Sun Prairie's first good look came about 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the period. Davis Hamilton raised his arms, but the puck appeared to hit the post and deflect wide to keep the game scoreless.

Koseor immediately went the other way and hit the pipe, while a late Sun Prairie penalty led to Cardinals goalie Blaine Egli saving shots by Koseor and Luna Larson.