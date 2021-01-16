PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage holds on late to knock off Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston

That's where adversity hit, as Baraboo/Portage was called for checking from behind and the Cheavers went on a 5-minute power play. They struck immediately, with Carsen Brandt and Clayton Pfaff assisting Caden Brandt, who had a hat trick in the teams' first meeting, to make it a 3-2 game with 9:23 remaining.

The Cheavers kept coming, but Baraboo/Portage goaltender Andrew Schaetzl held strong for the final four minutes of the penalty and then held firm through another penalty kill to keep the T-Birds out front.

"The guys just battled," Clark said. "It's tough to kill, I think we had two five-minute penalties in the third. You're up on a team, then up on a team by one, they're able to pull the goalie, it's tough, it's kind of a test of wills. It's kind of a look yourself in the mirror moment. Do you want it? And you've got to go out there and prove it."

After clearing two faceoffs in the final 15 seconds, the T-Birds piled over the boards to celebrate around Schaetzl, who finished with 27 saves.

"He probably won the game for us," Clark said of the junior goalie. "We think he can be a heck of a goalie. He's big, he takes up net. ... He's really attacked the last week and a half, two weeks and tonight is what I thought when I thought of Andrew taking the net.