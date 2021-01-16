PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage holds on late to knock off Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston

It took a full 51 minutes for the Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team to get over the hump Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds battled every second, claiming a 3-2 home win over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston to end an 11-game losing streak against their rivals.
"Quite frankly, with how many overtime games with this team we've had over the last few years, and how many one-goal games ... I feel like we were honestly just due," Baraboo/Portage head coach Dave Clark said. "It's just like... it's about time. And we had a lot of adversity at the end of that third."
The marathon of a third period saw plenty of highs and lows for Baraboo/Portage (6-9). It started with a bang, as Oliver Scanlan assisted Gabe Fitzwilliams for a goal that gave the T-Birds a 2-1 lead 25 seconds into the 17-minute stanza.
"He really left it all out there tonight," Clark said of Fitzwilliams. "Him, Luna (Larson), some of these kids are really learning not only what it takes to be an impact guy every shift, but a leader in the locker room. They're juniors, it's new to them and they're really growing in that regard."
The T-Birds, who had suffered a 4-0 road loss to the Reedsburg co-op (9-5) on Dec. 17, took a two-goal lead when Carson Zick assisted Peyton Sloan for a power-play goal at the 6:07 mark.
That's where adversity hit, as Baraboo/Portage was called for checking from behind and the Cheavers went on a 5-minute power play. They struck immediately, with Carsen Brandt and Clayton Pfaff assisting Caden Brandt, who had a hat trick in the teams' first meeting, to make it a 3-2 game with 9:23 remaining.
The Cheavers kept coming, but Baraboo/Portage goaltender Andrew Schaetzl held strong for the final four minutes of the penalty and then held firm through another penalty kill to keep the T-Birds out front.
"The guys just battled," Clark said. "It's tough to kill, I think we had two five-minute penalties in the third. You're up on a team, then up on a team by one, they're able to pull the goalie, it's tough, it's kind of a test of wills. It's kind of a look yourself in the mirror moment. Do you want it? And you've got to go out there and prove it."
After clearing two faceoffs in the final 15 seconds, the T-Birds piled over the boards to celebrate around Schaetzl, who finished with 27 saves.
"He probably won the game for us," Clark said of the junior goalie. "We think he can be a heck of a goalie. He's big, he takes up net. ... He's really attacked the last week and a half, two weeks and tonight is what I thought when I thought of Andrew taking the net.
"Andrew's got some potential in him and tonight it felt good giving him that game puck. It was kind of a culmination of what we thought he'd be."
Baraboo/Portage beat the Reedsburg co-op since claiming a 5-4 road win on Feb. 5, 2016. However, Clark said the T-Birds would have relished a win over anyone after losing four of their previous five games, including Tuesday's 6-5 home loss to McFarland and Thursday's 5-2 road loss to the Sauk Prairie co-op.
"It's a big game to both sides, clearly, the guys all know each other... but I think for us, no matter who we were playing tonight, it meant a lot," Clark said. "We've been on a skid for various reasons. With these guys, it was kind of pent up frustration with a few losses that got away that we deserved to win, or some games where a few things just went wrong. I think we could have been playing anyone and it would have meant more given the adversity we've seen recently.
"It all combined into a big game."
Baraboo/Portage never trailed, as Zick opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 8:02 into the game. The Cheavers answered 50 seconds later, with Danny Ely assisting Pfaff to tie the game at 1.
That score held through the rest of the first period and throughout a second in which neither team created many clean scoring opportunities.
The T-Birds were able to finish strong and will look to keep it going during Thursday's home game against Janesville Craig.
"We're at kind of the end of the year here and we're starting to find ourselves," Clark said. "Losing the voices in the locker room (from last year), we're a young team and I knew there would be some trials. I think they're finally starting to figure all that out, which is exciting for the rest of the year.
"Now it's about if we can replicate good hockey and become that more consistent team."