PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage turns it on for come-from-behind win over Tomah/Sparta

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team went to intermission facing a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds came out of the locker room a different team, storming back to pick up a 4-3 overtime win over Tomah/Sparta at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.

"I think we finally found our identity in that locker room tonight, and they felt the energy," Baraboo/Portage head coach Dave Clark said of his team's come-from-behind win. "It was simply, 'It doesn't matter that we're three goals back... we are going to get back into this game no matter what it takes.'"

The T-Birds (4-5) had dug themselves that deficit with an ugly first period that saw them give up three goals and commit four penalties. Tomah (5-2) struck immediately, with Mitchell Erickson finding Garrett Pedersen for a goal 15 seconds into the game. Erickson scored a goal of his own at the 2:59 mark, while Owen Walker stretched the lead to 3-0 at 9:41.

The T-Birds managed to stop the bleeding there, then reframed their mindset before the second period.

"After a first period with a few breakdowns, mental mistakes and some so-so penalties that let them have about half the period a man up, they went out and took it to them the remainder of the game," Clark said.