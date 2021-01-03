PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage turns it on for come-from-behind win over Tomah/Sparta

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team went to intermission facing a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds came out of the locker room a different team, storming back to pick up a 4-3 overtime win over Tomah/Sparta at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.
"I think we finally found our identity in that locker room tonight, and they felt the energy," Baraboo/Portage head coach Dave Clark said of his team's come-from-behind win. "It was simply, 'It doesn't matter that we're three goals back... we are going to get back into this game no matter what it takes.'"
The T-Birds (4-5) had dug themselves that deficit with an ugly first period that saw them give up three goals and commit four penalties. Tomah (5-2) struck immediately, with Mitchell Erickson finding Garrett Pedersen for a goal 15 seconds into the game. Erickson scored a goal of his own at the 2:59 mark, while Owen Walker stretched the lead to 3-0 at 9:41.
The T-Birds managed to stop the bleeding there, then reframed their mindset before the second period.
"After a first period with a few breakdowns, mental mistakes and some so-so penalties that let them have about half the period a man up, they went out and took it to them the remainder of the game," Clark said.
Kyle Poole got the T-Birds on the board. The junior took an assist from senior Oliver Scanlan and scored at the 7:27 mark to cut the deficit to 3-1. They pulled within one with 2 seconds remaining in the frame, as Gabe Fitzwilliams assisted Campbell Koseor to make it a 3-2 game going into the third.
Tomah/Sparta — and goalie Gavin Hammer, who made 31 saves — didn't let the T-Birds waltz back into it, holding Baraboo/Portage off until Luna Larson assisted Koseor for the game-tying goal 10:07 into the third.
On the other end of the ice, Baraboo/Portage goalie Andrew Schaetzl allowed the comeback to happen by making 51 saves and holding a Tomah/Sparta team that came in averaging 4.7 goals per game scoreless over the final 41:19 of regulation.
Schaetzl held up long enough for Larson to put the game away in overtime. The junior defenseman, a first-team all-Badger North Conference pick a season ago, scored his second goal of 2020-21 to cap off the T-Birds' win.
"I look at everyone in that room as stepping up as they just battled," Clark said. "Even though Oliver didn't get on the scoresheet, he was doing a lot of the little things that add to a win; Gabe was taking it personal; Andrew had a good game in net; and Campbell and Luna really just laid it all out there effort-wise.
"Tomah has a good, disciplined team and has a few good to great players, but we never gave up. Excited to see them take this new way of play into next week when we have three more opportunities to drop the puck and play."