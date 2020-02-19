PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Fish, Oakes lead RWD to tournament victory

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team advanced to Thursday’s Division regional final game with Madison Edgewood thanks to a 1-0 victory over the Monroe co-op on Tuesday night in Reedsburg.

The Cheavers scored the game’s only goal when senior Ben Fish found the back of the net in the final minute of the first period. Goalie Cooper Oakes made the one goal stand up, as he stopped 19 shots to get the shutout victory.

The Cheavers (11-13-1), who are the No. 7 seed in the sectional, will play No. 2 Edgewood on Thursday at 6 p.m. at LaBahn Arena in Madison. Edgewood (20-4) won the Badger South Conference this season and is riding an 11-game winning streak.