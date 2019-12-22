PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Koseor's hat trick leads Baraboo/Portage past Oshkosh Ice Hawks

Campbell Koseor recorded a hat trick and goalie Dane Hinz stopped all 18 shots he faced, leading the Baraboo/Portage Thunderbirds to a 4-0 victory over the Oshkosh Ice Hawks in Oshkosh on Saturday.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie for nearly two full periods before Koseor finally found the back of the net with a shorthanded goal, with an assist from Luna Larson, at 14 minutes, 25 seconds into the second period.

Koseor was just getting started. His goal in the opening minute of the third period—with assists from Josh Beale and Cameron Logan—made it 2-0. Koseor then netted a power play goal at 10:24 of the final period to make it 3-0. Beale and Larson were credited with assists on Koseor’s third goal.

Baraboo/Portage (6-4) capped the scoring with a power play goal from Beale in the final minute, which was assisted by Koseor, giving him his team-leading 16th point of the season.

The win ends a mini two-game losing streak for the Thunderbirds, who will next play Tomahawk on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the two-day tournament they are hosting at Pierce Park.

BARABOO/PORTAGE 4, OSHKOSH NORTH CO-OP 0

Baraboo/Portage*0*1*3*—*4