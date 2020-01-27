PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op falls to McFarland, Chippewa Falls

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey co-op had its losing streak extended to three games after blowing a third-period lead in a 4-3 loss to McFarland in a non-conference game in Reedsburg on Tuesday night.

The Cheavers held three different leads over the Spartans, but were unable to hold on each time.

Thomas Pfaff scored the game’s first goal 6 minutes, 31 seconds into the first period off an assist by Caden Brandt, but McFarland pulled even late in the period.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells took a 2-1 lead when Carsen Brandt scored a power play goal 10:37 into the second period, with assists from Connor Schyvinck and Pfaff, but McFarland pulled even with a goal in the final second of the period.

A Ben Fish goal, off an assist from Clatyon Pfaff gave the Cheavers a 3-2 lead at 9:10 of the third period, but just over a minute later the Spartans tied the score. McFarland would then get the game winner on an unassisted goal from Grant Newcomer at 12:31 of the third period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper Oakes stopped 30 shots in goal in the loss.

Chippewa Falls 4, RWD 1

The Cheavers lost its second straight and third in the last four games with a 4-1 loss to Chippewa Falls on Friday night in Reedsburg.