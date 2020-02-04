PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston snaps losing streak

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the DeForest co-op at the Waunakee Ice Arena last Thursday night.

The Cheavers got a short-handed goal from Danny Ely in the second period to take a 1-0 lead before Clayton Pfaff scored on the power play to give RWD at 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

The Norskies ended the shutout bid with a goal by Bryce Jacobsen late in the third period, but the Cheavers held on for the victory. Cooper Oakes finished with 19 saves to get the win in goal.

The Cheavers will play host to Baraboo/Portage on Friday night at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton before finishing the regular season with games at Stoughton on Saturday and at Waunakee on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0;2;0;—;2

DeForest;0;0;1;—;1

Second period: RWD — Ely, 9:55 (sh); C. Pfaff (T. Pfaff), 9:55 (pp).

Third period: D — Jacobsen (Wright), 15:24.

Saves: RWD 20 (Oakes); D 41 (Brethouwer).

Penalties-minutes: RWD 3-6; D 5-10.