PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston wins to set up matchup with Sauk Prairie co-op

The No. 6 Cheavers took care of business at home Tuesday night, scoring three third-period goals to claim a 4-1 win over No. 11 Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

Middleton ended its season with a 1-4-1 record, while the Reedsburg co-op advances to face the No. 3 Sauk Prairie co-op (12-1) in a regional final.