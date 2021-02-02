 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston wins to set up matchup with Sauk Prairie co-op
John Scott

Baraboo/Portage goaltender Andrew Schaetzl (left) watches as Oliver Scanlan defends Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's John Scott during a Jan. 16 game in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston prep boys hockey team earned itself at least one more game.

The No. 6 Cheavers took care of business at home Tuesday night, scoring three third-period goals to claim a 4-1 win over No. 11 Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

Middleton ended its season with a 1-4-1 record, while the Reedsburg co-op advances to face the No. 3 Sauk Prairie co-op (12-1) in a regional final. 

The Badger North Conference rivals met last month, with the Eagles notching a 7-1 home win over the Reedsburg co-op.

