PREP BOYS HOCKEY: RWD falls to Waunakee, tops Stoughton and Baraboo/Portage

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells boys hockey team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 6-3 loss to Waunakee on Tuesday night at the Ice Pond at Waunakee.

With the loss, the Cheavers finish the regular season at 10-13-1 overall and in fourth place in the six-team Badger North Conference with a 4-6 record.

Tuesday’s game started well for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, as Thomas Pfaff scored in the opening minute to give the Cheavers a quick 1-0 lead. The Warriors answered just 14 seconds later, the first of four unanswered goals, as they took control of the contest.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells also got goals from Danny Ely and Caden Brandt in the loss, while Cooper Oakes finished with 30 saves in the loss.

RWD 12, Stoughton 1

On Saturday, the Cheavers picked up their third win in a row with a 12-1 thrashing of host Stoughton.

RWD was led by Danny Ely, who finished with four goals and two assists for a six-point night. Connor Schyvinck, Grant Marsich and Caden Brandt each scored two goals for the Cheavers, while Nick Horzewski and Clayton Pfaff both had one goal in the win.