PREP BOYS HOCKEY: RWD falls to Waunakee, tops Stoughton and Baraboo/Portage

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells boys hockey team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 6-3 loss to Waunakee on Tuesday night at the Ice Pond at Waunakee.
With the loss, the Cheavers finish the regular season at 10-13-1 overall and in fourth place in the six-team Badger North Conference with a 4-6 record.
Tuesday’s game started well for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, as Thomas Pfaff scored in the opening minute to give the Cheavers a quick 1-0 lead. The Warriors answered just 14 seconds later, the first of four unanswered goals, as they took control of the contest.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells also got goals from Danny Ely and Caden Brandt in the loss, while Cooper Oakes finished with 30 saves in the loss.
RWD 12, Stoughton 1
On Saturday, the Cheavers picked up their third win in a row with a 12-1 thrashing of host Stoughton.
You have free articles remaining.
RWD was led by Danny Ely, who finished with four goals and two assists for a six-point night. Connor Schyvinck, Grant Marsich and Caden Brandt each scored two goals for the Cheavers, while Nick Horzewski and Clayton Pfaff both had one goal in the win.
Cooper Oakes stopped 21 of the 22 shots he face in goal for RWD. Stoughton ended Oakes’ shutout bid when Zayne Zeichert scored an even-strength goal 8 minutes, 31 seconds into the third period.
RWD 2, Baraboo/Portage 1 (OT)
RWD got a goal 6:36 into overtime from Clayton Pfaff, leading the Cheavers to a 2-1 victory over Baraboo/Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton on Friday.
RWD took a 1-0 lead on a first period goal from John Scott, but the Thunderibrds tied the game with a power play goal from Cameron Logan late in the second period. The game remained tied at 1 until Pfaff scored a power play goal in overtime off assists from John Thrasher and Danny Ely.
Oakes finished with 18 saves in the win.
Up next
RWD will begin the postseason on Tuesday. The Cheavers are the No. 7 seed in its sectional and will play host to the No. 10 seed Monroe co-op in a Division 1 regional semifinal game that will begin at 7 p.m. in Reedsburg. If RWD wins on Tuesday, it will play No. 2 seed Madison Edgewood on Thursday, Feb. 20 in a regional final game at LaBahn Arena in Madison.