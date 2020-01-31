PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op beats Beaver Dam co-op to even season series

Beaver Dam got on the board when Eli Uttech assisted Ben Cremers with 5:39 to go. Sauk Prairie answered 26 seconds later, with Mast assisting Hakon Peterson for the final goal of the night.

Davis made 44 saves in the loss, while Jordan O'Connor tallied 16 saves for Sauk Prairie.

The Eagles will look to pull even with Waunakee (13-6, 7-1) atop the Badger North standings when they visit the Warriors on Feb. 6. Sauk Prairie suffered a 2-0 home loss to Waunakee on Jan. 7.

If the Eagles can beat Waunakee, they'll look to win at least a share of the conference championship when they host DeForest on Feb. 11.

The Golden Beavers fell to 1-3-2 in their last five games. They will host Whitefish Bay on Saturday, while they have DeForest and Baraboo/Portage remaining on their Badger North schedule.

"I'm happy with the energy the boys brought tonight," Matamoros said. "We came out with a lot of energy. We came out firing in the first period. We've been a little flat-footed lately, so it was good to see them battle.