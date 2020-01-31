PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op beats Beaver Dam co-op to even season series

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Despite playing their third game of the week, the Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey players were still flying around the ice Friday night.
The Eagles scored three power-play goals in the second period to take control and claim a 5-1 Badger North Conference win over the Beaver Dam co-op at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
"We took a lot of penalties that period, we played probably more than half the period on a penalty kill," Beaver Dam head coach Jose Matamoros said. "Against a team like that, with how fast they are and how well they move the puck... we can't do that."
Sauk Prairie (15-2, 6-2 Badger North) avenged one of its two losses, evening the season series with Beaver Dam after suffering a 4-2 road loss on Dec. 19.
"It's tough to go on the road in this conference," Matamoros said. "There are a lot of really good hockey teams in the Badger North, so to go on the road is tough. Having that home ice advantage with your home crowd and your home student section plays a big role."
Friday's result was never in doubt, as the Eagles stretched their current winning streak to eight games, outscoring opponents 56-11 during the three-week stretch.
Beaver Dam (10-6-2, 4-3-1) weathered Sauk Prairie's early flurry, with goaltender Kirk Davis coming up with several saves before the Golden Beavers were able to sustain possession in their offensive zone.
The teams went back and forth until Sauk Prairie's Nick Mast and Cam Desroches started to cause havoc around the Beaver Dam net. Mast flipped a pass up to Desroches, but Davis saved the close-range shot to keep the game scoreless.
The Eagles converted moments later, with Desroches assisting Mast to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead 10 minutes, 57 seconds into the game.
They kept the pressure up, with Erik Peterson winning possession behind the Beaver Dam goal and finding Micah Hanson in front of the net. Davis caught Hanson's shot, and Beaver Dam killed off a penalty in the closing minutes to stay within 1-0 going into the first intermission.
"Five on five, we were right there with them," Matamoros said. "Even though we were down 1-0, I thought we were actually playing better than they were in the first period. I think we controlled the puck more, the puck was in their zone more... and it was a couple bad bounces that didn't go our way."
A string of penalties cost Beaver Dam in the second period. Riley Jelinek took advantage of the first, scoring a power-play goal 7:03 into the period on assists from Mast and Desroches.
The trio was part of all three second-period goals. Desroches and Jelinek assisted Mast with 4:38 to play in the period, while Jelinek scored an unassisted goal with 2:24 remaining to give the Eagles a commanding 4-0 lead going into the final period.
Beaver Dam got on the board when Eli Uttech assisted Ben Cremers with 5:39 to go. Sauk Prairie answered 26 seconds later, with Mast assisting Hakon Peterson for the final goal of the night.
Davis made 44 saves in the loss, while Jordan O'Connor tallied 16 saves for Sauk Prairie.
The Eagles will look to pull even with Waunakee (13-6, 7-1) atop the Badger North standings when they visit the Warriors on Feb. 6. Sauk Prairie suffered a 2-0 home loss to Waunakee on Jan. 7.
If the Eagles can beat Waunakee, they'll look to win at least a share of the conference championship when they host DeForest on Feb. 11.
The Golden Beavers fell to 1-3-2 in their last five games. They will host Whitefish Bay on Saturday, while they have DeForest and Baraboo/Portage remaining on their Badger North schedule.
"I'm happy with the energy the boys brought tonight," Matamoros said. "We came out with a lot of energy. We came out firing in the first period. We've been a little flat-footed lately, so it was good to see them battle.
"We've got a really good opponent in Whitefish Bay tomorrow at home. And playoffs are right around the corner. ... We're hoping to get a home game in the first round. We're just trying to fine-tune a few things, fine-tune our special teams and get our lines back to normal because we've had a few injuries and illness hit our team. So we're trying to get our lines jelling again, that way we're in full swing as we go into the playoffs."
