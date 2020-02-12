PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op bounces back with three straight wins

The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team didn't have to wait long to return to the ice after suffering a 3-2 loss to Waunakee in a de facto Badger North Conference championship game on Feb. 6.

The Eagles responded by rolling to an 11-0 home win over Beloit Memorial on Friday and a 14-1 home win over Black River Falls on Saturday.

The Eagles combined for 15 first-period goals, including eight against Black River Falls. Riley Jelinek scored five goals against Black River Falls, while Nick Mast added three.

Lance Bauernhuber had three goals and three assists against Beloit Memorial.

Sauk Prairie goaltender O'Connor had eight saves against Beloit Memorial and 13 against Black River Falls.

The Eagles improved to 11-0-1 in nonconference play, which will end when they host Stoughton on Thursday and Middleton on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie's Badger North season ended with Tuesday's 5-1 home win over the DeForest co-op. The Eagles got off to a slow start, giving up a power-play goal in the opening five minutes.

Jelinek tied the game 3:23 into the second period, then Camden Desroches, Luke Mast and Jelinek added goals to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead going into the final period.