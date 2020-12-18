PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op improves to 3-0 with win over Oregon club team

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team scored three third-period goals to claim a 5-4 home win over the Oregon club team on Friday.

The Eagles, who entered the day averaging 7.0 goals per game, improved to 3-0 on the season. Landon Clary got them started on Friday, scoring 9 minutes, 35 seconds into the first period on assists from Nick Mast and Luke Mast.

Nick Mast added on less than two minutes later with assists from Brodie Trollop and Luke Mast.

Oregon pulled even on Kyle Rohrer's two-goal second period that set the stage for a high-scoring third period that saw the teams combine for five goals.

Oregon got the first, taking a 3-2 lead on Adam Franken's goal 11:47 into the period. Sauk Prairie answered with three straight, getting tallies from Clary, Luke Mast and Hakon Peterson to open up a 5-3 lead with 1:11 remaining.

Oregon closed the scoring in the final seconds.

The Eagles will visit La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen on Dec. 29.