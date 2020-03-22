PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op's high-scoring trio earns All-Badger North honors

Riley Jelinek, Camden Desroches and Nick Mast were all over the ice this winter.

The trio of Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey players were also all over opposing goaltenders, combining to score 110 goals in the Eagles' 27 games.

Those prolific seasons led to postseason honors. Jelinek led the state of Wisconsin in scoring for the second straight season on the way to being first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association. Jelinek was also a first-team All-Badger North Conference pick, while Desroches received second-team honors and Mast earned honorable mention recognition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jelinek and Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis were the Badger North's only unanimous first-team picks. Jelinek produced all season, finishing with 41 goals and 52 assists in 27 games. The senior forward, who scored 85 points in the 24-game regular season, was one of 12 forwards on the 24-player all-state team.

Jelinek was also a unanimous first-team All-Badger North selection after a junior season in which he collected 35 goals and 49 assists. A four-year contributor, Jelinek was also an honorable mention all-conference pick as a sophomore and leaves the program with 104 goals and 251 points.