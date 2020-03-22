PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op's high-scoring trio earns All-Badger North honors

Riley Jelinek, Camden Desroches and Nick Mast were all over the ice this winter.
The trio of Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey players were also all over opposing goaltenders, combining to score 110 goals in the Eagles' 27 games.
Those prolific seasons led to postseason honors. Jelinek led the state of Wisconsin in scoring for the second straight season on the way to being first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association. Jelinek was also a first-team All-Badger North Conference pick, while Desroches received second-team honors and Mast earned honorable mention recognition.
Jelinek and Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis were the Badger North's only unanimous first-team picks. Jelinek produced all season, finishing with 41 goals and 52 assists in 27 games. The senior forward, who scored 85 points in the 24-game regular season, was one of 12 forwards on the 24-player all-state team.
Jelinek was also a unanimous first-team All-Badger North selection after a junior season in which he collected 35 goals and 49 assists. A four-year contributor, Jelinek was also an honorable mention all-conference pick as a sophomore and leaves the program with 104 goals and 251 points.
Desroches also put up a huge four-year career, being named honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and sophomore before making the second team as a junior and senior. This season, Desroches was second on the team with 35 points, and added 34 assists for 69 points. The forward will graduate with 200 points and 103 goals, including 66 points on 32 goals and 34 assists in 2018-19.
Mast earned his first Badger North award thanks to a 69-point season that saw him finish with 34 goals and 35 assists. The sophomore forward nearly doubled his output from last season, when he had 18 goals and 17 assists as a freshman.
The trio of Sauk Prairie students combined to score 99 of the Eagles' 152 regular-season goals, then went out and scored 11 of their 18 playoff goals. The Eagles won a WIAA Division 1 regional title with wins over Madison LaFollette/East and Madison West, then suffered a 6-3 loss at eventual champion Verona in the sectional semifinals. Sauk Prairie finished with a 21-5-1 record, including going 7-3-0 to take second in the Badger North Conference.
