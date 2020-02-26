PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op's run ends in sectional semifinal loss to Verona

The Regents had been coming off a 7-0 regional semifinal win over the DeForest co-op. They were held to one or fewer goals for just the fifth time this season.

Sauk Prairie hit the five-goal mark for the 17th time this season, winning its 17th game by at least four goals.

Verona 6, Sauk Prairie 3

The Eagles ran into top-seeded Verona in the sectional semifinals, suffering a 6-3 loss on Tuesday at Verona Ice Arena.

The game began with a flurry, starting when Verona's Josh Osting assisted Walker Haessig for a goal in the opening 20 seconds. Sauk Prairie co-op drew even at the 5:05 mark, as Desroches assisted Nick Mast to tie the game at 1.

Verona (22-4) immediately took over, pulling away with three goals in a 3:03 span midway through the first period. Ryan Ritter took assists from Parker Ploc and Drew Yeager at the 5:51 mark to break the tie. Cale Rufenacht added an unassisted goal at 6:45, while the Wildcats took a 4-1 lead when Keegan Lindell assisted Ritter at the 8:54 mark.

Sauk Prairie pulled within 4-2 when Nick Mast scored his second goal of the night with 2:27 remaining in the opening period.