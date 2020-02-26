PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op's run ends in sectional semifinal loss to Verona

After ousting Madison LaFollette/East in round one, the Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team won a WIAA Division 1 regional title by beating Madison West on Feb. 20.
The fourth-seeded Eagles scored the final five goals in a 5-1 home win over fifth-seeded Madison West, advancing to sectionals for the second straight season.
The Eagles (21-4-1) took some time to get their powerful offense going, digging a one-goal deficit when Joe Schaak assisted Devin Huie to give the Regents (12-12-2) a lead 5 minutes, 46 seconds into the second period.
Sauk Prairie got it going with a power-play goal from its dynamic seniors, as Camden Desroches assisted Riley Jelinek at the 8:56 mark to tie the game at 1.
The switch flipped from there, with Hakon Peterson assisting Luke Mast at 10:45 before Nick Mast and Willy Hanson assisted Desroches at 15:14 to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead going into the final period.
Sauk Prairie added a pair of insurance goals in the third period. Jelinek found the mark for an unassisted goal at 11:30, then teamed up with Desroches to assist Luke Mast for a power-play goal with 2:20 remaining.
Sauk Prairie goaltender Jordan O'Connor made 14 saves as the Eagles held a 55-15 advantage in shots on goal. Ian Hedican made 50 saves for Madison West.
The Regents had been coming off a 7-0 regional semifinal win over the DeForest co-op. They were held to one or fewer goals for just the fifth time this season.
Sauk Prairie hit the five-goal mark for the 17th time this season, winning its 17th game by at least four goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Verona 6, Sauk Prairie 3
The Eagles ran into top-seeded Verona in the sectional semifinals, suffering a 6-3 loss on Tuesday at Verona Ice Arena.
The game began with a flurry, starting when Verona's Josh Osting assisted Walker Haessig for a goal in the opening 20 seconds. Sauk Prairie co-op drew even at the 5:05 mark, as Desroches assisted Nick Mast to tie the game at 1.
Verona (22-4) immediately took over, pulling away with three goals in a 3:03 span midway through the first period. Ryan Ritter took assists from Parker Ploc and Drew Yeager at the 5:51 mark to break the tie. Cale Rufenacht added an unassisted goal at 6:45, while the Wildcats took a 4-1 lead when Keegan Lindell assisted Ritter at the 8:54 mark.
Sauk Prairie pulled within 4-2 when Nick Mast scored his second goal of the night with 2:27 remaining in the opening period.
Rufenacht scored the lone goal of the second period, taking assists from Haessig and Nathan Jurrens for a power-play goal that gave Verona a commanding 5-2 lead.
Jelinek briefly gave the Eagles momentum 0:31 into the third, taking an assist from Luke Mast to pull within 5-3. But they couldn't find the mark again, as Rufenacht closed the game with an empty-net goal with 0:12 to go.
Kaden Stracke and O'Connor made 22 and 11 saves, respectively, for the Eagles. Verona goalie Kaden Grant tallied 36 saves, as each team put 39 shots on goal.
The Wildcats, who reached the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, advanced to play No. 2 Madison Edgewood in Saturday's sectional final at Madison Ice Arena.
Sauk Prairie, which was in search of its first state appearance since 2004, had started the playoffs with a 10-2 win over Madison La Follette/East on Feb. 18. The Eagles finished the year with a 21-5-1 record, including going 7-3-0 to finish as the runner-up to Waunakee in the Badger North Conference.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.