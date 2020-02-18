You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op splits final regular-season games
0 comments
PREP BOYS HOCKEY

PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op splits final regular-season games

{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan Andrews

The Sauk Prairie co-op's Dylan Andrews takes a shot during a home win over the Beaver Dam co-op in January.

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team scored the final seven goals in an 8-1 home win over Stoughton on Feb. 13.

Nick Mast and Luke Mast each scored two goals in the blowout win, while Jordan O'Connor made 11 saves and the Eagles took 44 shots on goal.

Middleton 3, Sauk Prairie 2

The Eagles fell to 12-1-1 in nonconference play with Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Middleton.

Sauk Prairie briefly led, as Nick Mast and Camden Desroches assisted Riley Jelinek for a goal just 18 seconds into the game. The lead barely lasted a minute, as Middleton's Jake Jordan scored at the 1:22 mark.

The Cardinals grabbed a 2-1 lead on Brian Frusciante's power-play goal in the second period, but Jelinek assisted Desroches to tie the game at 2 with 9:44 to play in the game.

Middleton scored the last goal of the night, as Brooks Kalscheur assisted Garrett Ballweg for the game-winning goal with 5:53 to play.

O'Connor made 16 saves, while the Eagles outshot the Cardinals 33-19.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News