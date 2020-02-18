PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op splits final regular-season games

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team scored the final seven goals in an 8-1 home win over Stoughton on Feb. 13.
Nick Mast and Luke Mast each scored two goals in the blowout win, while Jordan O'Connor made 11 saves and the Eagles took 44 shots on goal.
Middleton 3, Sauk Prairie 2
The Eagles fell to 12-1-1 in nonconference play with Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Middleton.
Sauk Prairie briefly led, as Nick Mast and Camden Desroches assisted Riley Jelinek for a goal just 18 seconds into the game. The lead barely lasted a minute, as Middleton's Jake Jordan scored at the 1:22 mark.
The Cardinals grabbed a 2-1 lead on Brian Frusciante's power-play goal in the second period, but Jelinek assisted Desroches to tie the game at 2 with 9:44 to play in the game.
Middleton scored the last goal of the night, as Brooks Kalscheur assisted Garrett Ballweg for the game-winning goal with 5:53 to play.
O'Connor made 16 saves, while the Eagles outshot the Cardinals 33-19.
