PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op ties McFarland

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team had its first setback in nearly a month when it played McFarland to a 2-2 tie on Tuesday.

McFarland (15-4-2) struck first, taking a 1-0 lead when Simeon Pommerening assisted Grant Newcomer 5 minutes, 4 seconds into the game.

Camden Desroches scored both goals for Sauk Prairie. The Eagles drew even when Riley Jelinek assisted Desroches for a power-play goal at the 11:28 mark of the first, then took a 2-1 lead when the duo connected again 7:50 into the second.

Pommerening knotted the game at 2 with 5:42 remaining in the third period, while neither team found the back of the net in overtime.

Sauk Prairie's Jordan O'Connor and McFarland's August Hoel made 22 and 39 saves, respectively.

The Eagles (15-2-1) had their eight-game winning streak ended, while they still haven't lost since a 2-0 defeat to Waunakee on Jan. 7.

They'll look to tie Waunakee atop the Badger North Conference when they meet on Thursday.

